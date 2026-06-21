Forget Traditional Birdbaths: This Deck-Mounted Alternative Doubles As A Feeder
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Bird lovers will take any opportunity to observe their feathered friends. If you're a backyard birder, you might already have a birdbath and feeder. But if you want your setup to be more compact, or if you want yet another birdwatching spot, consider adding a deck-mounted birdbath. The Urban Deco Deck Railing Bird Feeder is an example that's designed for easy cleaning and assembly.
This product is also a platform feeder. It has three tiers: one with a plastic birdbath insert, and two with metal mesh feeder trays. Apart from the plastic water tray, the rest of the unit is made of metal. All of the trays are removable to make them easy to take inside and rinse off. Urban Deco also notes that the holders can be used to hold flower pots. This swap can allow you to attract birds to your birdbath with their favorite blooms.
An adjustable clamp secures the unit to a suitable railing or surface. It's designed for traditional wood railings, clamping horizontally onto surfaces up to 2.6 inches thick. Unfortunately, it won't work on glass panels or thin metal railings. However, you could clamp it onto the side of a sturdy outdoor table instead. When choosing where to install it, pay attention to the best spots to place a birdbath to attract more visitors.
The Urban Deco Railing Bird Feeder is a rail-mounted birdbath and feeder
Most people wouldn't put a freestanding birdbath on a small apartment balcony. It would take up precious floor space, can be hard to clean (heavy birdbaths are usually cleaned and refilled outside), and not to mention, it might look a little odd. A deck-mounted unit solves a lot of these problems, enabling those with little to no green space to create a personal bird-watching oasis.
This birdbath and feeder is highly rated by buyers. One reviewer points out that it's ideal for compact spaces, explaining, "This bird feeder is exactly what I needed! It's super easy to install, fits securely on the railing, and looks great too. I love watching the birds come by every morning. It has turned my balcony into a little nature retreat."
There are many benefits of having a bird feeder in your outdoor space. However, you want to make sure that it's not accessible to cats via the railing. You'll need to clean the removable feeder bowls and change out the birdseed about once a week. The water in the birdbath bowl will also need to be emptied and replaced every few days.