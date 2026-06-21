Forget Traditional Birdbaths: This Deck-Mounted Alternative Doubles As A Feeder

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Bird lovers will take any opportunity to observe their feathered friends. If you're a backyard birder, you might already have a birdbath and feeder. But if you want your setup to be more compact, or if you want yet another birdwatching spot, consider adding a deck-mounted birdbath. The Urban Deco Deck Railing Bird Feeder is an example that's designed for easy cleaning and assembly.

This product is also a platform feeder. It has three tiers: one with a plastic birdbath insert, and two with metal mesh feeder trays. Apart from the plastic water tray, the rest of the unit is made of metal. All of the trays are removable to make them easy to take inside and rinse off. Urban Deco also notes that the holders can be used to hold flower pots. This swap can allow you to attract birds to your birdbath with their favorite blooms.

An adjustable clamp secures the unit to a suitable railing or surface. It's designed for traditional wood railings, clamping horizontally onto surfaces up to 2.6 inches thick. Unfortunately, it won't work on glass panels or thin metal railings. However, you could clamp it onto the side of a sturdy outdoor table instead. When choosing where to install it, pay attention to the best spots to place a birdbath to attract more visitors.