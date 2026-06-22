Goodbye Garden Hose Clutter: Here's A Space-Saving Solution That Adds Curb Appeal
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Tired of wrestling with your hose every time you water your garden or fill the kiddie pool? Having the right hose reel or hanger cuts the tangled clutter so you can save time when using it, and it keeps it in better shape while preventing water flow restrictions and tripping hazards. A wall-mounted hose rack saves space, but you're stuck with a single location. Plus, it requires drilling to ensure a secure attachment. Many freestanding hose reels can be bulky, though. As a happy medium, try a slim freestanding hose reel that also includes features like shepherd's hooks for hanging plants. The Odsnanie Freestanding Garden Hose Holder is one example, but you can find several similar options.
No matter which garden hose you determine is the right one for you, keeping it tidy and easily accessible makes it last longer. This type of hose holder can help with that by providing a sturdy spot for the garden tool to hang — the stakes keep the unit secure when you press them into the ground.
On top of that, you get the bonus of having two hooks, where you can display hanging pots, birdhouses, and birdfeeders. It saves you space by eliminating the need for additional shepherd's hooks and creates an attractive display in a single area. You'll also find slight variations, like this Ouinis Garden Hose Holder featuring a bird feeder tray on top or this Qatsrin Garden Hose Holder, which provides garden tool storage in the large wire basket on the back.
Saving space with a hose reel and shepherd's hook
If your hoses are a mess, take time to organize them first — you can organize a tangled garden hose with an easy DIY solution using a piece of a water bottle to contain the looped hose. When you want to put the hose on your new holder, it will already be rolled and neat, so you can simply slide it over the hanger. And if you find some that no longer work, don't toss the old garden hose — turn it into a backyard feature.
When choosing a location for the holder, consider proximity to the spigot so you're not limiting the length of hose you have to work with. The UV rays from direct sunlight typically break down the hose material, so look for a spot that doesn't receive a lot of harsh sunlight. If you're putting it near your house or another structure, leave enough space between the building and the hose holder to accommodate the decorations you're hanging. The ground should be flat, so that all of the stakes can go down into the ground as far as possible.
Press the stakes into level ground to secure the hose rack — look for a version with a wide above-ground base for extra stability. If you add hanging flower baskets to the holder, choose varieties that match the sun level in the area. You may be able to add metal hooks over horizontal bars on the rack to hold extra hose nozzles, garden tools, and similar items that you use outdoors.