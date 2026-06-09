Organize A Tangled Garden Hose With An Easy DIY Solution

Even if you manage to find the best garden hose possible, it's often still a real hassle to it keep organized because they tend to get so tangled up! But you don't have to splash out on an expensive garden hose reel, which can easily be more than $100, to solve this problem. Instead, you could have a perfectly coiled garden hose that will stay organized in storage for the price of just one plastic water bottle with this easy DIY solution. If you can cut a bottle in half, it will act as a base to easily coil the hose around. Bend the bottle back in on itself and fasten the lid, and you'll have a perfect loop to hang the hose anywhere you might need it for easy access, like in the garage or on the fence of your garden.

The size of the water bottle you choose depends on the size of your hose. While videos on social media seem to show bottles in the 20-ounce to 1-liter range, longer or thicker hoses might need bigger bottles, like a 2-liter option. You can experiment with different lengths to find the one that works best for you. Whatever you do, always take the label off of the bottle before you get started, and use clear plastic options when possible. That way, this outdoor storage and organization hack looks more intentional and less tacky. In addition, while it's possible to use a sharp pair of scissors to cut the bottle, you can also use an X-Acto knife or box cutter to create less jagged edges for a cleaner overall look.