10 Smart Ways To Reuse Water Bottles: You'll Wonder Why You Didn't Think Of These Sooner
Plastic water bottles come in handy for quenching your thirst during an outing, but after you've enjoyed the last drop, what do you do with the bottle? Many of us toss them into a recycle bin without a second thought. Although recycling is always an excellent move, there are brilliant water bottle repurposing ideas that might make you wish you saved them instead. More than just a humble vessel, they can be used to water plants, feed backyard birds, solve storage and organizing problems around the home, and even transform into lovely decor to display inside or outdoors.
According to the Ocean Conservancy, the amount of plastic that invades the ocean every 60 seconds would overflow a garbage truck. Disposable water bottles, of course, play a significant role in the issue. Now, will cleverly upcycling them fix everything? Probably not, but every bit counts. If you haven't switched over to a reusable water bottle yet, you can at least keep your share of plastic out of landfills and waterways while also enjoying low-cost, easy-to-make solutions for household issues with these creative repurposing ideas.
Whip up a basket strainer for your kitchen sink
There are some things you should never put in the garbage disposal, so if you're washing dishes and there isn't a basket strainer in sight, a water bottle can come to the rescue. Cut the top portion off a bottle that's big enough to fit into your drain's opening. Poke holes in the bottle cap and on the sides to allow water to pass through. Set it inside the opening, and get back to work! It won't be a permanent solution, but it will stop leftover foods from escaping.
Water your plants with ease
Not a green thumb? That's okay — a water bottle can help keep your plants happy. Turn one into a self-watering tool with a cotton swab and a few wooden skewers. Poke a hole in the bottle cap that's big enough to slide the swab halfway through. Then, tape the skewers around the bottle, and fill it with water. The last thing to do is flip it over and stake it into your container. Voilà! The device will automatically keep your plants and flowers hydrated.
Hang an umbrella holder
When you walk into the house on a rainy day, you need somewhere to set your wet umbrella so it doesn't get water all over the entryway. Let a large, upside-down water bottle help you out. Simply cut off the bottom, and punch a hole in both sides. Thread twine or ribbon through the holes. With the cap on, hang the bottle from a hook near your front door. It'll be there to hold your wet umbrella whenever a storm rolls in.
Craft the cutest desktop organizer
Need a clever storage idea to declutter your workspace? Old plastic water bottles can be turned into charming decor that will also solve your organizing struggles. TikTok user @kustielee shared this DIY. Cut the tops off of five small water bottles, and cluster them around a larger (topless) bottle. Secure them together with double-sided tape. Then, wrap the piece in jute twine and a beautiful ribbon. Use the organizer to keep things like office supplies tidy on your desk, or place it in your bathroom or bedroom to hold makeup, jewelry, and more.
Create whimsical yard art
One fun repurposing project involves turning water bottles into outdoor decor. Start by gathering a handful of bottles and painting them a variety of colors. Next, cut off their bottoms, and carefully cut the rest of the bottles into a spiral-like pattern. Be sure to preserve a few inches at the top. You can now thread the bottles onto a stick and hang the piece up. The long, colorful spirals will look dazzling blowing in the wind.
Welcome birds with a DIY feeder
You don't need an extravagant bird feeder to show your feathered buddies that you care — all it takes is a big plastic water bottle, a wooden spoon, and some birdseed. Cut holes in both sides of the water bottle near the bottom. Make sure they match up so that you can slide the spoon through. Cut an additional hole above the spoon head, which will allow birdseed to fall onto it. After you fill the bottle up with seeds, birds can perch on the spoon while they feast.
Make a shower substitute
This idea won't replace your shower altogether, but it's a clever solution in certain situations. Drill multiple holes into a water bottle cap. Fill the bottle with water, and screw the cap back on. When you squeeze the bottle, you'll create a shower-like stream. The hack could be useful if your shower isn't working or you're on a camping trip, and you can also use the mini-shower to give your flowers a drink or wash your pet.
Bring a DIY frame to life
If you love a good art project, grab a piece of cardboard, paint, and an empty water bottle for this DIY from TikToker @newcraft0. Cut the cardboard to approximately the size of an 8-by-10 frame. Then, lightly draw a frame around the cardboard, painting the border one color and the inside another. Slice the bottom off of the water bottle, and glue it to the center of the piece upside down. Place a small artificial plant inside the bottle to create gorgeous wall art.
Prevent wasps from bugging you
Nothing ruins a relaxing time on the patio more than wasps flying around. Reclaim your spot by putting together a DIY wasp trap using a water bottle. Cut off the top section of the bottle. Then, add a small amount of a sugary liquid to the bottom of the bottle, such as soda or sugar water. Flip the top upside down, and place it into the bottle so it's like a funnel. Wasps will crawl in to get a drink, but they won't be able to get back out.
Build your own vertical garden
A water bottle might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you picture creating a garden. However, with a few cuts and lots of drainage holes, it can quickly become a double planter. Cut one bottle nearly in half without going completely through. Then, slice down on the bottom section to remove a chunk of plastic from the center. Cover the bottle with holes. When you bend it, you'll have two separate planters to hang over a support and hold your favorite veggies, herbs, or flowers.