Don't Toss That Old Garden Hose — Turn It Into A Handy Backyard Feature

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Garden hoses are typically made of durable materials like rubber or vinyl, but sometimes they don't last very long. After sitting outside in the hot sun and getting tangled or bent, some garden hoses will quickly spring leaks. Luckily, this genius way you never thought of to reuse an old garden hose will keep it out of the landfill. By cutting the ends off your old, leaky hose and coiling it, you can quickly transform it into an outdoor mat. For this DIY, you'll need to fold your hose and attach zip ties to hold it into the correct shape. Or, use glue and an old rectangular door mat as the base of your project, adding the hose on top for a unique design and added durability.

Depending on the style of outdoor rug you want, your hose could be turned into a rectangular, semicircular, circular, or oval shaped rug. If you have longer or multiple old garden hoses, you will be able to make a larger mat. This project will complement other DIY pieces, like this patio craft made from jar lids, and can be used in multiple ways. A smaller rug could become a doormat leading into your home, or you might set the upcycled garden hose on your porch for functional decor. Alternatively, the squishiness of the hose material makes this mat a great pad for kneeling on as you work in your garden.