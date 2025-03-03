Genius Ways You Never Thought To Reuse An Old Garden Hose In Your Home And Yard

Garden hoses are a problem. Because they are incompatible with the machinery in recycling centers, a worn out, leaky hose is basically destined for the landfill. Unless, that is, you can find a way to reuse it.

The problem is nothing new, and neither are the solutions. In a 1993 episode of a Canadian comedy called "The Red Green Show," Red discusses uses for old hoses in a segment called Handyman Corner. His ideas are mostly absurd: a "high-volume, long-range drinking straw," a bike lock to defend against thieves without pliers, and soup-filled suspenders. But he does have an idea that seems workable ... using a bit of hose to make it easier to carry a can of paint by its wire pail handle. (Which, of course, he immediately spills.)

They aren't all terrible ideas, though. Okay, the hose with funnels on each end serving as a very obvious mechanism for eavesdropping around corners is a terrible idea. But the bail handle grip? That could just work. Let's see what else is a workable way to keep garden hoses out of the trash.