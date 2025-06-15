Repurpose An Old Garden Hose Into A Nifty Outdoor Storage Solution

Recycling often calls to mind a separate trash bin for plastic bags, old papers, and soda cans. Recycling was actually invented thousands of years ago, and it really means to turn old items into new products. It's something our great-great-grandparents were great at out of necessity. In the 1800s, people didn't call it recycling, but they certainly knew how to repurpose a shirt, or add buttons to update a dress rather than buy a new one. Recycling and upcycling old things around the house can have so many benefits. Not only does it help the environment, it saves you money, and, come on, turning old things into something new and unexpected is fun!

Upcycling isn't limited to household goods, either. You can also upcycle garden items. Take your garden hose, for example. If it's showing wear or starting to leak, take some time to consider what you use it for most and determine the right hose for your needs. Then repurpose your old one into something completely unexpected: An outdoor storage basket.