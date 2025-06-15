Repurpose An Old Garden Hose Into A Nifty Outdoor Storage Solution
Recycling often calls to mind a separate trash bin for plastic bags, old papers, and soda cans. Recycling was actually invented thousands of years ago, and it really means to turn old items into new products. It's something our great-great-grandparents were great at out of necessity. In the 1800s, people didn't call it recycling, but they certainly knew how to repurpose a shirt, or add buttons to update a dress rather than buy a new one. Recycling and upcycling old things around the house can have so many benefits. Not only does it help the environment, it saves you money, and, come on, turning old things into something new and unexpected is fun!
Upcycling isn't limited to household goods, either. You can also upcycle garden items. Take your garden hose, for example. If it's showing wear or starting to leak, take some time to consider what you use it for most and determine the right hose for your needs. Then repurpose your old one into something completely unexpected: An outdoor storage basket.
Make a decorative basket
For this project, you will need a clean, old garden hose, some zip ties, and scissors. On a clean, flat surface, begin tightly coiling the hose until it is as wide as you want your basket. This is your base. Use heavy-duty zip ties to secure the coils in place, spacing them out evenly. Do not cut the ends of the zip ties. Shape the sides of the basket upward as you coil the hose, zip tying them into place as you go. Once you've reached the height you want, tuck the end of the hose inside the basket. Use another zip tie to secure the end. Then, trim all of the zip tie ends. If you want, you can cut small pieces of hose and attach them as handles with zip ties.
If you plan to use your new basket as décor, you may want to paint it. Home Contractors recommends sanding the hose with fine-grit sandpaper to roughen the surface of the hose, then painting with a primer that is made for the hose material (rubber, vinyl, etc.). Using spray or acrylic paint, paint the hose in multiple, light layers until it is completely covered. Finish with a clear coat to protect it. Your new basket is ready to be used as a clever way to hang plants outdoors, hold garden tools, or store your brand-new garden hose.