Forget Hooks: There's A Smarter Way To Hang Aprons Without The Clutter

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Where do your extra aprons live? Putting them in a drawer protects the clothes coverings from dust, so you're cooking in a clean apron, but it also takes up storage space. Tubs or bins are an idea, but it can be difficult to grab your aprons quickly. Both of those options could also cause wrinkles if you aren't careful. Hanging helps you eliminate wrinkles while also allowing air circulation around the fabric. Instead of piling several aprons on a single hook, spread them out with a hanging idea from TikTok creator Mackenzie Lee. She installs a towel rod on a blank kitchen wall and adds curved shower-rod hooks to hold individual aprons.

Part of what makes this hanging method so genius is that it turns the aprons into a kitchen wall decor idea. Since the aprons hang individually, you can see the patterns on them. Choosing beautiful aprons to add to your collection makes the display even more decorative. And because towel bars come in so many finishes and styles, they also become a part of the decor.

The way the aprons hang is also functional. Each piece has a separate hook and a dedicated storage space. They're easy to grab since the top loops hang over the open hook, yet they stay in place well. Air can circulate around the aprons to help them dry faster and smell fresher than they would if they were piled on a shelf or in a drawer. And you can hang the rod anywhere, so it's easy to slip it onto an unused wall to use the space without taking up other kitchen storage space.