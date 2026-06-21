Forget Hooks: There's A Smarter Way To Hang Aprons Without The Clutter
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Where do your extra aprons live? Putting them in a drawer protects the clothes coverings from dust, so you're cooking in a clean apron, but it also takes up storage space. Tubs or bins are an idea, but it can be difficult to grab your aprons quickly. Both of those options could also cause wrinkles if you aren't careful. Hanging helps you eliminate wrinkles while also allowing air circulation around the fabric. Instead of piling several aprons on a single hook, spread them out with a hanging idea from TikTok creator Mackenzie Lee. She installs a towel rod on a blank kitchen wall and adds curved shower-rod hooks to hold individual aprons.
Part of what makes this hanging method so genius is that it turns the aprons into a kitchen wall decor idea. Since the aprons hang individually, you can see the patterns on them. Choosing beautiful aprons to add to your collection makes the display even more decorative. And because towel bars come in so many finishes and styles, they also become a part of the decor.
The way the aprons hang is also functional. Each piece has a separate hook and a dedicated storage space. They're easy to grab since the top loops hang over the open hook, yet they stay in place well. Air can circulate around the aprons to help them dry faster and smell fresher than they would if they were piled on a shelf or in a drawer. And you can hang the rod anywhere, so it's easy to slip it onto an unused wall to use the space without taking up other kitchen storage space.
Hanging apron storage keeps things tidy
Evaluate your apron collection and your available wall space to determine the ideal towel bar length. Common towel bar sizes you'll find are 18, 24, and 30 inches. Give yourself enough space that you don't have to bunch the aprons close together. If you don't have an optimal wall spot (or you're a renter), try a magnetic towel bar — it works just as well for aprons as it does to keep towels off countertops with a stick-on storage fix. Place it on the side of the refrigerator if there's enough space for long aprons to hang.
Select your towel bar and shower curtain hooks together to ensure the styles and finishes coordinate. You want a hook shape that will fit well over the bar while having a hanger that will hold the aprons well. These Chictie Gold Shower Curtain Rods offer a modern aesthetic and have a larger end that will keep aprons from slipping off. Or, use a holder like these Ivilon Curtain Clip Rings with a clip to secure the fabric.
Since the apron-hanging hack is similar to this way to keep kitchen towels off the floor with hooks and a towel bar, you can combine the ideas, especially if you only have a few aprons. Use the remaining hooks to hold kitchen towels in the same area. You can also add a hanging basket on one hook to store smaller items. The towel bar organizer can become a centralized storage spot for your cooking essentials. If you have a large apron collection, showcase a smaller selection of them on the hooks and rotate them frequently to keep the look fresh.