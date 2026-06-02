Not Cabinet Knobs Or The Oven: A Better Way To Keep Kitchen Towels Off The Floor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Think about how many times a day you reach for a kitchen towel — and all of the surfaces that those cloths touch. Once it's pulled from the cabinet pull or oven handle and it hits the floor, the towel is a goner, thanks to all the dirt and bacteria that are usually there. That can add up to a lot of laundry, though. If you're not having luck keeping towels from sliding off your oven handle, it might be time to look for another option. Towel bars and racks are nothing new for the kitchen. There's even a pull-out solution that keeps towels off counters with a hidden sliding rack. But TikTok creator lifeasmrsbuilder uses the bar idea beautifully by installing a towel bar with hooks on the side of her kitchen island.

While there are several hacks to keep kitchen towels from falling, this one is easy to install and doesn't require any special folding or hanging tricks. Choose a towel bar with a finish and style that works with the other elements in your kitchen. You can drape any towel over the hooks, but you will likely still run into the issue of them falling off. Using towels with loops is ideal because you can slide the loop over the hook for a more secure hang. If your towels don't have loops, sew them on or use these Patikil Hanging Tea Towel Clips for a no-sew option.