The Pull-Out Solution That Keeps Kitchen Towels Off Counters And Within Reach

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When it comes to storing dish towels in a way that feels intentional and looks tidy, we know you've tried every trick in the book. You've attempted new ways to fold your kitchen towels to fit neatly in your shallow drawers, or perhaps you've even peppered thrifted baskets full of them around the countertops. But for one reason or another, none of these ever seem to work out. Whether it's manageable for a time before eventually becoming unruly or your given solution simply no longer suits the vibe you're going for, you may feel you're in need of a more timeless, permanent option. So, what about a custom upgrade with a slide-out rack that fits into narrow filler spaces between cabinets or appliances to help you get the most from your space?

Different from the sliding storage solution for your kitchen towels that you can install with brackets under the sink, this integrate cabinet addition is an integration specifically for your kitchen hand towels. Placed beside your sink or perhaps somewhere close to the oven, a slide-out cabinet with a towel rack is an incredibly chic and convenient way to not only keep your towels hidden from view when you aren't using them but also store them right where you use them the most!