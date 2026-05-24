The Pull-Out Solution That Keeps Kitchen Towels Off Counters And Within Reach
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When it comes to storing dish towels in a way that feels intentional and looks tidy, we know you've tried every trick in the book. You've attempted new ways to fold your kitchen towels to fit neatly in your shallow drawers, or perhaps you've even peppered thrifted baskets full of them around the countertops. But for one reason or another, none of these ever seem to work out. Whether it's manageable for a time before eventually becoming unruly or your given solution simply no longer suits the vibe you're going for, you may feel you're in need of a more timeless, permanent option. So, what about a custom upgrade with a slide-out rack that fits into narrow filler spaces between cabinets or appliances to help you get the most from your space?
Different from the sliding storage solution for your kitchen towels that you can install with brackets under the sink, this integrate cabinet addition is an integration specifically for your kitchen hand towels. Placed beside your sink or perhaps somewhere close to the oven, a slide-out cabinet with a towel rack is an incredibly chic and convenient way to not only keep your towels hidden from view when you aren't using them but also store them right where you use them the most!
How to get in on this sleek and convenient kitchen upgrade
If you're interested in fitting your sliding towel rack into a slim space only occupied by some filler wood, it needn't be more complicated than picking up a pre-made towel bar organizer with chrome sliding rails from home improvement retailers like Lowe's or Home Depot. For instance, the Rev-A-Shelf Towel Bar Filler Pullout Organizer comes in 3-inch-wide and 6-inch-wide options to fit between your cabinets. The frame with the sliders squeezes between two base cabinets or at the end of a cabinet run. By installing a panel to match the rest of your cabinets to the front face of the towel bar pullout, you can integrate it with the rest of the kitchen in a seamless, sophisticated fashion.
While a slide-out towel rack cabinet may read as a modern convenience, folks online say they have found older versions of them in their vintage homes built from the turn of the 20th century through the World War II era. Some state they were used for dish towels, while others insist they were to hang table linens to keep them from wrinkling. However you use yours, you can install a pre-made pull-out or DIY your own with some plywood, wood screws, corner braces, ball-bearing drawer slides, a towel bar, and some solid building know-how. A custom design may be the way to go to get not only the fit you need but also the extra function you want from extra shelving features. Though most folks are using them as a cute and clever way to keep kitchen towels off the floor these days, slide-out towel racks can also be pretty versatile by holding spices, bar tools, or cleaning supplies on the lower level.