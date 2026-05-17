Not Handles, Not Hooks: A Cute And Clever Way To Keep Kitchen Towels Off The Floor
For some reason, kitchen towels seem to think their home is on the floor. Even if you drape one nicely over the sink's edge, there's a chance it'll make its way down south before you return. It's beyond time to stop relying on appliance handles and hooks for hanging dish towels. Instead, break out a cheese grater! You see, when you attach a box cheese grater to the wall, it becomes a kitchen towel storage solution on a thrift store budget. The trick lies in flipping the grater upside down so a towel can be threaded through its handle. A bonus is that the metal portion transforms into a display or storage area as well.
When you use a cheese grater to hang dish towels, you're also getting a really charming piece of decor. Can you say country-style vibes (you'll see what we're talking about in a moment)? You could even incorporate other modern farmhouse kitchen ideas to enhance the look. But first, things first: you need a box grater for the project. If you don't have a spare, try rummaging through the cooking supplies section of your local thrift store. To get the grater cleaned up, scrub it with half a lemon covered in salt, then wash it in warm, soapy water.
Transform a cheese grater into a unique kitchen towel holder
You can be as simple or creative with the project as you like. Find a spot in your kitchen where it's most convenient to keep a towel, like by the sink. Hammer a nail into the wall, then place the grater on the nail facing downward, using one of its center holes. Although there's the cutest kitchen towel folding hack you could try, in this case, we're simply going to wrap a towel around the grater's handle. It'll hold it securely in place so that it doesn't end up on the floor. Hang a decorative towel to make it even more eye-catching.
@mirandasgonethrifting
The CUTEST decor for your kitchen with a simple cheese grater, some flowers, and a hand towel! 🥰 I'm in love! #thrifted #yardsalefinds #upcycling #grandmacore #cozyvibes
The next step is to find a use for the metal section of the grater, which is now essentially a container. Fill it with faux blooms to bring additional brightness to the piece. You can even switch them out as the seasons change — just like you do with your decorative towels. Another idea is to store dry bottle and dish brushes in the top portion. Or, if you hang the grater closer to the stove where towels are also needed, it'd be perfect for cooking utensils.
Feeling extra crafty? Instead of attaching the grater directly to the wall, you can secure it to a vertical board (or cutting board) beforehand. This will add more depth to the piece, while providing another spot to decorate, too. Paint the board a color to match your kitchen, then attach the grater with screws. You could adorn it with a bow or appliques, like these MUXSAM Wood Rosettes. Drill holes in the board to add a rope hanger or attach it to the wall using Command Strips. Hang your kitchen towel as a final touch, and it'll look just darling.