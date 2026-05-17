Not Handles, Not Hooks: A Cute And Clever Way To Keep Kitchen Towels Off The Floor

You can be as simple or creative with the project as you like. Find a spot in your kitchen where it's most convenient to keep a towel, like by the sink. Hammer a nail into the wall, then place the grater on the nail facing downward, using one of its center holes. Although there's the cutest kitchen towel folding hack you could try, in this case, we're simply going to wrap a towel around the grater's handle. It'll hold it securely in place so that it doesn't end up on the floor. Hang a decorative towel to make it even more eye-catching.

The next step is to find a use for the metal section of the grater, which is now essentially a container. Fill it with faux blooms to bring additional brightness to the piece. You can even switch them out as the seasons change — just like you do with your decorative towels. Another idea is to store dry bottle and dish brushes in the top portion. Or, if you hang the grater closer to the stove where towels are also needed, it'd be perfect for cooking utensils.

Feeling extra crafty? Instead of attaching the grater directly to the wall, you can secure it to a vertical board (or cutting board) beforehand. This will add more depth to the piece, while providing another spot to decorate, too. Paint the board a color to match your kitchen, then attach the grater with screws. You could adorn it with a bow or appliques, like these MUXSAM Wood Rosettes. Drill holes in the board to add a rope hanger or attach it to the wall using Command Strips. Hang your kitchen towel as a final touch, and it'll look just darling.