The Affordable Dollar Tree DIY To Declutter & Organize Your Bathroom

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Are loose odds and ends overtaking your bathroom countertop or drawers? While clear organizer bins are efficient and stylish, they can be a bit pricey for basic plastic. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly storage solution, you can instantly declutter your bathroom counter space with this Dollar Tree DIY. The discount store has Tall Mini Square Bowls that are perfect for creating a divided organizer, and the clear plastic looks similar to those trendy storage bins. By attaching the cups together, you'll make a storage piece with several compartments. This simple project requires only clear-drying glue, such as hot glue, and tiny plastic bowls. The tops of the square bowls are wider than the bottoms, which causes the containers to form an arch shape once connected. The clear storage arch has a sleek, stylish look that could match any decor.

The divided sections and small size of the compartments make this storage piece perfect for organizing small bathroom clutter. The compact size of the cups also means your organizer won't take up too much space. Set the arched organizer on your bathroom counter or on a shelf to instantly tidy your bathroom. If your local Dollar Tree doesn't carry the square cups, similar versions are sold online and in other stores; however, they're typically a little more expensive. For example, Amazon sells 20 mini plastic dessert cups for about $9. At Dollar Tree, you can find a pack of six for just $2.