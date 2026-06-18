The Affordable Dollar Tree DIY To Declutter & Organize Your Bathroom
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Are loose odds and ends overtaking your bathroom countertop or drawers? While clear organizer bins are efficient and stylish, they can be a bit pricey for basic plastic. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly storage solution, you can instantly declutter your bathroom counter space with this Dollar Tree DIY. The discount store has Tall Mini Square Bowls that are perfect for creating a divided organizer, and the clear plastic looks similar to those trendy storage bins. By attaching the cups together, you'll make a storage piece with several compartments. This simple project requires only clear-drying glue, such as hot glue, and tiny plastic bowls. The tops of the square bowls are wider than the bottoms, which causes the containers to form an arch shape once connected. The clear storage arch has a sleek, stylish look that could match any decor.
The divided sections and small size of the compartments make this storage piece perfect for organizing small bathroom clutter. The compact size of the cups also means your organizer won't take up too much space. Set the arched organizer on your bathroom counter or on a shelf to instantly tidy your bathroom. If your local Dollar Tree doesn't carry the square cups, similar versions are sold online and in other stores; however, they're typically a little more expensive. For example, Amazon sells 20 mini plastic dessert cups for about $9. At Dollar Tree, you can find a pack of six for just $2.
Crafting the easiest bathroom organizer with Dollar Tree plastic bowls
With a single pack of Dollar Tree's mini square bowls, you can create an organizer with six compartments. If you have really limited space available on your countertop and shelves, you could make a smaller arch instead using fewer plastic cups. Hot glue the side of one of the square bowls to another. Though you can apply the adhesive to the entire side for a strong hold, the dried glue could end up being visible. Instead, try adding a line of glue along the rim at the top and bottom for a more seamless look. Continue gluing more of the plastic bowls together to form the arch. In just a minute or two, you can complete this chic DIY to turn messy bathroom counters into organized bliss.
Once your organizer is finished, use it to hold smaller essential, such as Q-tips and cotton balls. Other little odds and ends like nail polish, small makeup tubes, hygiene items, hair ties, or even makeup brushes will fit nicely in this Dollar Tree organizer as well. With taller items like brushes, add a piece of foam into the bowl to hold the handles and keep the items upright. For those who need more than six little compartments to truly declutter, making two of these Dollar Tree organizers is still inexpensive. You could set the organizers side or side or even glue them together for a larger storage solution with two rows.