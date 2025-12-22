This Chic Dollar Tree DIY Turns Messy Bathroom Counters Into Organized Bliss

To assemble your DIY Dollar Tree bathroom organizers like @keisha7788 on TikTok, you should start by removing the stickers from your glass to make it appear neater, and then clean the glass and the pillar to prepare the surfaces. Then, apply hot glue to the top of the pillar and gently press the glass onto the pillar. When pressing in, make sure to properly center the glass and apply enough pressure to set the glue without breaking the glass.

Once made, you can use your new organizers for an almost endless variety of things on your bathroom countertops. Because they are made of glass, you'll want to be careful to not put something too heavy in, like a hairdryer, that could tip the organizer over and break it. You'll also want to avoid putting anything in that can scratch the glass, such as the sharp end of your razor or scissors.

If you want to customize your organizer, you can paint on the glass just like you would paint mason jars. You'll want to make sure you have a clean surface to work with, appropriate paint, and soft bristled brushes, but you can make your own beautiful designs right on the glass to fit with the aesthetic of your bathroom. By painting it, your new DIY bathroom organizer is not just one of the best storage ideas for when you have a small bathroom, it's also a valuable addition to the appearance of your bathroom.