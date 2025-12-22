This Chic Dollar Tree DIY Turns Messy Bathroom Counters Into Organized Bliss
Bathroom counters can get really, really cluttered with all the products, toothbrushes, medicine, brushes, and just random stuff that can accumulate over time. If you have a small bathroom with limited counter space, cabinet space, or shelf space, you're in for an even worse time as you face the uphill battle that is keeping them organized and clean. Luckily, you can take a quick trip down to the Dollar Tree and make your own bathroom counter organizers to keep things neat, tidy, and classy.
For one of the best bathroom storage ideas that will leave you breathless (and organized, too), you'll want to find a few key items from Dollar Tree. As the receptacle for your organizer, you'll want a clear glass bowl. Depending on how many organizers you want to make, and how large of a receptacle you want, you can buy several bowls of different sizes to best suit your bathroom. Next, to hold up the bowl, you'll need a stoneware pillar candle pedestal. Buy as many pillars as you want organizers. Lastly, to hold everything together, you'll need a hot glue gun and hot glue.
Making, using, and customizing your DIY bathroom organizer
To assemble your DIY Dollar Tree bathroom organizers like @keisha7788 on TikTok, you should start by removing the stickers from your glass to make it appear neater, and then clean the glass and the pillar to prepare the surfaces. Then, apply hot glue to the top of the pillar and gently press the glass onto the pillar. When pressing in, make sure to properly center the glass and apply enough pressure to set the glue without breaking the glass.
Once made, you can use your new organizers for an almost endless variety of things on your bathroom countertops. Because they are made of glass, you'll want to be careful to not put something too heavy in, like a hairdryer, that could tip the organizer over and break it. You'll also want to avoid putting anything in that can scratch the glass, such as the sharp end of your razor or scissors.
If you want to customize your organizer, you can paint on the glass just like you would paint mason jars. You'll want to make sure you have a clean surface to work with, appropriate paint, and soft bristled brushes, but you can make your own beautiful designs right on the glass to fit with the aesthetic of your bathroom. By painting it, your new DIY bathroom organizer is not just one of the best storage ideas for when you have a small bathroom, it's also a valuable addition to the appearance of your bathroom.