Not Cabinets Or Shelves: An Easy Dollar Tree DIY Makes Toilet Paper Storage Look High-End
There's tough competition for a spot on shelves and in cabinets in the bathroom. Since space it as a premium, many homeowners are left to find clever hidden toilet paper storage hacks that won't break the bank. You can't get much cheaper that Dollar Tree, which is why so many great home storage solutions start there. This simple Dollar Tree product upgrade from Gleespen Designs on TikTok is just one of many. The creator wraps twine around the handles of a basic wire basket to give it that high-end look without the luxury price tag.
Check the basket selection at Dollar Tree to find a bin that's large enough to hold several rolls of toilet paper and has cutout handles on the ends. Plastic or metal wire baskets work for this DIY. Focus on choosing a design that you like — you can spray paint the container if you don't love the color. These Floral Pattern Plastic Baskets are a good example. The floral patterning adds a decorative aesthetic, and you can easily paint the bins black, white, or gold.
You can also use a bin like the Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Basket, even though it doesn't have true handles cut out of the sides. The gaps are large enough to make the twine-wrapping design work. You'll need hot glue to hold the twine in place. You can also add extra detailing, like a fabric lining, label, or ribbon to tie bows onto the basket to customize this bathroom storage idea.
Create wrapped handles on bins
If you want to change the color of your bin, spray paint it first, allowing it to dry fully so it's no longer sticky to the touch. For a basket that has a cutout handle, position the end of your twine at one of the upper corners of the cutout. Use a small dot of hot glue to hold the end. Wrap the twine tightly around the top edge of the handle, placing each pass right next to the previous one. Adding hot glue along the way prevents the twine from shifting. Cut the twine and glue the end when you reach the opposite corner of the handle opening. Repeat on the other handle.
For wire baskets without handles, decide how much of the top edge you want to wrap with twine to create the appearance of handles. You can wrap the twine around the entire top edge if you prefer that look. You might also choose to use a different type of material to wrap the openings — leather or fabric strips are two options. Hot glue on other embellishments you want to add, like bows, strands of wooden beads, or a little wooden sign.
Position the upgraded basket on a shelf behind the toilet or the vanity top to keep extra rolls of toilet paper within reach. You can also use it in this clever DIY storage using Dollar Tree baskets — the twine addition elevates the look of this wall organizer. Make multiple baskets for additional bathroom storage that's functional and stylish.