Not Cabinets Or Shelves: An Easy Dollar Tree DIY Makes Toilet Paper Storage Look High-End

There's tough competition for a spot on shelves and in cabinets in the bathroom. Since space it as a premium, many homeowners are left to find clever hidden toilet paper storage hacks that won't break the bank. You can't get much cheaper that Dollar Tree, which is why so many great home storage solutions start there. This simple Dollar Tree product upgrade from Gleespen Designs on TikTok is just one of many. The creator wraps twine around the handles of a basic wire basket to give it that high-end look without the luxury price tag.

Check the basket selection at Dollar Tree to find a bin that's large enough to hold several rolls of toilet paper and has cutout handles on the ends. Plastic or metal wire baskets work for this DIY. Focus on choosing a design that you like — you can spray paint the container if you don't love the color. These Floral Pattern Plastic Baskets are a good example. The floral patterning adds a decorative aesthetic, and you can easily paint the bins black, white, or gold.

You can also use a bin like the Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Basket, even though it doesn't have true handles cut out of the sides. The gaps are large enough to make the twine-wrapping design work. You'll need hot glue to hold the twine in place. You can also add extra detailing, like a fabric lining, label, or ribbon to tie bows onto the basket to customize this bathroom storage idea.