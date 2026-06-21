Not Bright White: The Paint Color That Gives Dated Honey Oak Cabinets A Fresh Look

The familiar, orangey hue of honey oak cabinets immediately evokes the 1990s, but it's extremely polarizing whether that memory and overall aesthetic are viewed as fond or unpleasant. For one faction of people, honey oak wood is a cruel and dated strain on the eyes. For another, it's rich, comforting, and filled with character. In fact, honey oak cabinets are trendy again, even though they declined in popularity at the start of the 21st century. That's right, everyone had them in the '90s and now some want them in their kitchens again. But if you're in the former camp and your kitchen feels trapped in the '90s and you want to revamp your honey oak cabinets, there's a fresh paint color that does the job: the off-white shade of PPG's Garlic Clove.

So, what exactly makes Garlic Clove the perfect choice for a cabinet update? First off, many people want to say goodbye to stark white kitchen cabinets, and this color finds a striking balance between a calming neutral and an inviting earth tone. PPG describes that color as a "budding off-white with a sage undertone." It's warm, modern, and versatile. Garlic Clove is also part of the brand's Collective Pallette, which emphasizes elegant "pastoral neutrals" that work on everything from interior walls to kitchen cabinets. All it takes is a fresh coat and your home can jump out of the '90s and change decades in the blink of an eye.