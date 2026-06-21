Not Salvia: The Sweet-Smelling Flower That Attracts Hummingbirds
If you miss seeing hummingbirds darting around your yard or garden but don't have anywhere to hang a feeder, you'll be delighted to know that there's a simple solution. A surefire way to attract hummingbirds without a feeder is to grow flowers that provide a natural food source. Salvia (Salvia spp.) is a popular choice, but it may not be the best fit for you. If you aren't fond of salvia and are looking for something else, consider planting chocolate cosmos (Cosmos atrosanguineus). Not only are their dark reddish-purple flowers gorgeous and sweet-smelling, but they can also draw hummingbirds to your garden.
Cosmos attract a number of pollinators, including bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, because of their nectar and pollen.. Chocolate cosmos are no different. Hummingbirds aren't the only creatures that enjoy these gorgeous flowers! During summer, you can enjoy the richly-colored blooms that resemble their namesake. They even smell like chocolate! Plant them around your outdoor seating areas to make your patio smell good while watching the hummingbirds. They are surprisingly tolerant of people, so you can plant them in your backyard without worrying about deterring them.
Depending on where you live, you can grow your chocolate cosmos in the ground or in containers. Hummingbirds visit potted flowers, hanging baskets, and garden flowers, so pick whichever method works best for you. Chocolate cosmos are hardy in zones 7 through 10. If you live in a colder climate, you'll need to grow them as annuals or plant them in indoor containers during winter.
Attracting more hummingbirds with chocolate cosmos
Hummingbirds and other pollinators will love visiting your chocolate cosmos flowers, but there are a few ways you can improve their effectiveness. To start, make sure you're taking good care of them. Plants that are stressed by receiving too much or too little water don't produce as much nectar. Since it's the sweet nectar that the hummingbirds are visiting for, you'll want to make sure your chocolate cosmos flowers are planted in well-draining soil and watered only when the soil is dry. They are somewhat drought-tolerant, but can develop root rot. Additionally, plant them in full sun with light fertilizer. Over-fertilizing chocolate cosmos makes them bloom less frequently, which won't help attract any hummingbirds! Additionally, you can deadhead the flowers as they fade to encourage repeat blooming throughout summer.
Help your chocolate cosmos attract more hummingbirds by choosing the right variety or careful companion planting. Bright colors like orange, yellow, and red attract hummingbirds, so plant a variety like Cherry Chocolate. It has the same sweet scent but a brighter red color, making it potentially more appealing for your feathered friends. However, you could opt for other brightly-colored flowers. If you already have some salvia in your garden, you can plant your chocolate cosmos alongside them without issue. If you'd rather skip the salvia, bee balm (Monarda spp.) is a good choice. Not only is it a great companion plant for chocolate cosmos, but it's also highly attractive to hummingbirds!