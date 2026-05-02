The One Flower That'll Make Your Patio Smell Incredible From Summer To Fall
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Adding color and aesthetic appeal are undoubtedly common reasonings behind certain plant selections. This is especially the case with gorgeous flowers. Aside from their beauty and possible ability to attract more pollinators, flowering plants also have the potential to make your outdoor spaces smell wonderful. Container-grown plants on patios are no exception here. If you're looking for a patio flower with a surprisingly delightful fragrance that may last all summer long with the right care, look no further than chocolate cosmos (Cosmos atrosanguineus).
Chocolate cosmos are part of the broader family of cosmos, which produce what look like daisies and bloom in a variety of different colors. What makes chocolate cosmos particularly special is the fact that the flowers really do smell like chocolate! If you're particularly fond of the fragrance of chocolate, you might appreciate sitting out on your patio with these flowers nearby. While the flower is prized for its decadent chocolatey fragrance, chocolate cosmos can also add some visual interest for both container gardening hobbyists and pros alike. Unlike other cosmos varieties, chocolate cosmos stands out for its deep flowers that range from maroon or dark purple, to almost black in color. As a bonus, once they are established, chocolate cosmos plants do not need a whole lot of care — essentially, you can experience the smell of chocolate from summer to fall without a lot of fuss.
Tips for growing fragrant chocolate cosmos on your patio
Chocolate cosmos primarily bloom during the summer months thanks to their preference for warm days. While popular in flower beds, it's also easy to grow cosmos in containers for a patio garden, too. Be sure that the selected container has drainage holes along with well-draining potting soil, such as Miracle-Gro Moisture Control Potting Mix. Chocolate cosmos are typically grown as annuals, but they are also hardy in zones 9 to 11. You can either transfer established plants from a specialty nursery, or you can start chocolate cosmos from seed. In either case, be sure to wait until all frost dangers have subsided in your area.
All cosmos species are native to Mexico and accustomed to drier climates. Water seedlings or established plants once a week only for best health of the plant and to maximize blooming. Choose a part of your patio that gets full sun, and move the containers throughout the day if possible. While a good quality potting soil is important, you do not need to add fertilizer to cosmos. Too many nutrients can also interfere with your patio's chocolate vibe by reducing the number of flowers your chocolate cosmos might produce. You can expect well-cared-for plants grow up to 2 feet tall.
Another perk to growing this perennial in containers? You can easily move potted chocolate cosmos indoors for the winter before freezing temperatures descend on your region and damage them. Without overwintering outside its hardiness zone, chocolate cosmos may still be grown as an annual. To maintain their decadent fragrance during blooming season, you can encourage more flowering by deadheading old blooms.