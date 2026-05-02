The One Flower That'll Make Your Patio Smell Incredible From Summer To Fall

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Adding color and aesthetic appeal are undoubtedly common reasonings behind certain plant selections. This is especially the case with gorgeous flowers. Aside from their beauty and possible ability to attract more pollinators, flowering plants also have the potential to make your outdoor spaces smell wonderful. Container-grown plants on patios are no exception here. If you're looking for a patio flower with a surprisingly delightful fragrance that may last all summer long with the right care, look no further than chocolate cosmos (Cosmos atrosanguineus).

Chocolate cosmos are part of the broader family of cosmos, which produce what look like daisies and bloom in a variety of different colors. What makes chocolate cosmos particularly special is the fact that the flowers really do smell like chocolate! If you're particularly fond of the fragrance of chocolate, you might appreciate sitting out on your patio with these flowers nearby. While the flower is prized for its decadent chocolatey fragrance, chocolate cosmos can also add some visual interest for both container gardening hobbyists and pros alike. Unlike other cosmos varieties, chocolate cosmos stands out for its deep flowers that range from maroon or dark purple, to almost black in color. As a bonus, once they are established, chocolate cosmos plants do not need a whole lot of care — essentially, you can experience the smell of chocolate from summer to fall without a lot of fuss.