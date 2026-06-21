A Cuter, More Colorful Way To Cover Windows Without Traditional Curtains

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Traditional curtains are fine, but if you're sick of neutral, plain window coverings, there's a cuter way to cover windows. Head to your dining room storage and check for cloth napkins to add a pop of color and texture to your window. These small linens are the perfect size to act as café curtains and come in so many different colors and patterns. Plus, when used as curtains, cloth napkins add privacy to your windows while still keeping the room bright with natural light. With a set of curtain ring clips and a tension rod, your upcycled napkins will be transformed into bright, fun window coverings. Depending on the size of the fabric and the window you want to cover, you may need to use several napkins.

Though this fun trick is typically a stylish and affordable way to dress up kitchen windows, TikToker @clare.sullivan_ posted another hack to use these linens for privacy in bedrooms. While most curtains stretch from the top to the bottom of bedroom windows, the napkins only cover the bottom portion of regular-sized windows. This keeps your room out of view, while letting in more light and allowing you to look out the top of the window. Repurposing napkins you don't really use or buying an inexpensive set is a fantastic way to save money on a window treatment. Even if you purchase fabric napkins from a home store, this hack should still be more affordable than traditional, decorative curtains. Otherwise, cute tea towels can have the same effect.