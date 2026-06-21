A Cuter, More Colorful Way To Cover Windows Without Traditional Curtains
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Traditional curtains are fine, but if you're sick of neutral, plain window coverings, there's a cuter way to cover windows. Head to your dining room storage and check for cloth napkins to add a pop of color and texture to your window. These small linens are the perfect size to act as café curtains and come in so many different colors and patterns. Plus, when used as curtains, cloth napkins add privacy to your windows while still keeping the room bright with natural light. With a set of curtain ring clips and a tension rod, your upcycled napkins will be transformed into bright, fun window coverings. Depending on the size of the fabric and the window you want to cover, you may need to use several napkins.
Though this fun trick is typically a stylish and affordable way to dress up kitchen windows, TikToker @clare.sullivan_ posted another hack to use these linens for privacy in bedrooms. While most curtains stretch from the top to the bottom of bedroom windows, the napkins only cover the bottom portion of regular-sized windows. This keeps your room out of view, while letting in more light and allowing you to look out the top of the window. Repurposing napkins you don't really use or buying an inexpensive set is a fantastic way to save money on a window treatment. Even if you purchase fabric napkins from a home store, this hack should still be more affordable than traditional, decorative curtains. Otherwise, cute tea towels can have the same effect.
Repurposing cloth napkins for a fun bedroom curtain replacement
This DIY window treatment is extraordinarily easy, but you can take extra steps to style your napkin curtains differently if you wish. For the easiest and cutest window treatment, iron or steam your linens to remove any wrinkles. Then, attach several curtain ring clips (you can get 40 for $10 on Amazon at the time of writing) along the hem of the napkin. Slip the rings onto a tension rod and nestle it between the walls on either side of your window. Otherwise, hang your curtain rod from hooks, covering the lower half of your bedroom window.
@clare.sullivan_
Today I learned that napkins can make great curtains in a pinch! (Pinch pleat... get it????) This may be the most effective yet *easy* DIY to exist. As you can see, I'm making progress on this guest room- so excited about some of the lighting I chose!! Stay tuned ILY #diy #budgetluxurywithclare #budgetluxury #diyhomedecor #interiordesign #homeideas #windowcoverings #cafecurtains
If you're using multiple napkins as curtain panels, you can leave them separated or attach them. TikTok user @clare.sullivan_ placed the corners of two napkins into the same curtain ring clip to make one slightly larger curtain. This quick trick negates the need to sew or permanently fix the napkins. To add an extra stylish flair to your window coverings, use an iron and starching spray to pleat the fabric. Folding the material can also change the look, thickness, and size of your napkin curtains.
Since linen napkins are so cheap and accessible, you can easily change out your window covers for different colors and patterns whenever you like. Though these upcycled curtains are a stunning solution to add more privacy and style to bedroom windows, they work in any room. Small, café-style curtains would be great for tiny bathroom windows or to add personality to your living room.