Forget Curtains — Here's A Stylish, More Affordable Way To Dress Up Kitchen Windows

Plant hangers come in all sorts of designs, some ornate like the Vumdua Hanging Plant Brackets and some more minimalist, like the Aonagi Iron Hanging Basket Brackets. Compared to curtains, by virtue of only covering a fraction of the window, they demand less attention. Kitchen curtains can feel heavy and compete visually with upper cabinets, backsplashes, and countertops, especially in smaller spaces. On the other hand, these decorative metal hangers stay up high and feel lighter and more architectural. They add a touch of character without overwhelming the room and have fewer parts than curtains, with their rods and tie-backs. So, they're a great small kitchen decorating idea to maintain a feeling of light and openness in cramped spaces.

There's also a practical advantage to installing plant hangers instead of curtains. The lack of fabric makes them easier to maintain. Fabric curtains can fall victim to spills or absorb cooking odors, grease, and moisture over time, which means they require spot cleaning and an occasional deep cleaning to stay fresh. Plant hangers avoid many messes since they're further out of reach. Any stray spills or dust can be wiped off of these hard surfaces.

For an extra design element, you can use them as intended and hang plants from the hook. This creates a gorgeous greenscape in a kitchen window. Hang pots with frequently-used herbs, trailing greenery, or bright flowers to create a distinctive plant-filled kitchen window.