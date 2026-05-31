Forget Curtains — Here's A Stylish, More Affordable Way To Dress Up Kitchen Windows
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Curtains have long been considered a popular kitchen window treatment to make the space feel more inviting. However, fabric window treatments don't always make sense, especially in busy kitchens where grease splatters, moisture, and limited natural light can quickly turn them into a hassle rather than a design feature. Instead, as carolyn_nichole shows, decorative plant hangers mounted in the top corners of windows offer a lower-maintenance and stylish alternative to curtains for dressing them up.
One big appeal of this window treatment alternative is natural light. Curtains, even sheer ones, inevitably cover part of the window and block natural light. On the other hand, decorative plant hangers add visual interest to the window corners, without covering any substantial area of the glass. Sunlight can still pour in, while the hangers add a decorative touch. Plus, if you have a lovely view, the brackets won't block it.
Plant hangers provide decoration without blocking any light
Plant hangers come in all sorts of designs, some ornate like the Vumdua Hanging Plant Brackets and some more minimalist, like the Aonagi Iron Hanging Basket Brackets. Compared to curtains, by virtue of only covering a fraction of the window, they demand less attention. Kitchen curtains can feel heavy and compete visually with upper cabinets, backsplashes, and countertops, especially in smaller spaces. On the other hand, these decorative metal hangers stay up high and feel lighter and more architectural. They add a touch of character without overwhelming the room and have fewer parts than curtains, with their rods and tie-backs. So, they're a great small kitchen decorating idea to maintain a feeling of light and openness in cramped spaces.
There's also a practical advantage to installing plant hangers instead of curtains. The lack of fabric makes them easier to maintain. Fabric curtains can fall victim to spills or absorb cooking odors, grease, and moisture over time, which means they require spot cleaning and an occasional deep cleaning to stay fresh. Plant hangers avoid many messes since they're further out of reach. Any stray spills or dust can be wiped off of these hard surfaces.
For an extra design element, you can use them as intended and hang plants from the hook. This creates a gorgeous greenscape in a kitchen window. Hang pots with frequently-used herbs, trailing greenery, or bright flowers to create a distinctive plant-filled kitchen window.