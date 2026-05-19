Not Just Blinds: How Erin Napier Adds Privacy And Style To Bedroom Windows
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Adding privacy and style to your bedroom windows can be tricky, but Erin Napier has a great idea that isn't just simple blinds. Instead, she layers curtains and blinds together to create maximum control of light and visibility without sacrificing style. In Season 2 Episode 5 of "Home Town," the Napiers redid the home of a dear friend and used this combination in the property's bedrooms. Layering window treatments like this adds a unique silhouette in the adult spaces by combining the hard lines of the blinds with the softness of the curtains. This combination is also useful in children's bedrooms. That is, creating blackout conditions for your baby's naptime or privacy for nursing are essential parts of a successful nursery. However, having curtains as well makes sure there is still plenty of room for playfulness.
This blinds and curtains combo is as fun to style as it is practical. Choosing the right color and pattern for your bedroom is one of the things to consider before buying curtains. Napier plays with texture and pattern in the spaces she created, using heavier drapes with fun motifs like plaid and florals to add personality to each bedroom. The movement inherent in any type of fabric balances out the rigidness of the blinds underneath.
Considerations for layered window treatments in bedrooms
When choosing the right window treatments, consider the amount of light and privacy control that works for your bedroom. Do you want the aesthetic of plantation shutters that you can snap closed at night and sheer curtains to enjoy the sunshine? Or do you prefer lightweight blinds paired with a heavier curtain for sleeping? If it's the latter, you can also lean on Napier's curtain choice to make your bedroom cozier by placing the curtain rod above the top of the window frame, instead of flush with it. Hanging curtains this way also keeps things stylish by giving the blinds space to breathe. This way, the window doesn't look too crowded.
Apart from the appearance, there are also safety considerations when installing layered window treatments in a child's bedroom. Look for cordless ones that fold up on themselves or descend when you put pressure on the bottom rung. The lack of a string hanging down can minimize any strangulation hazards and give you peace of mind. For example, the Arlo Sheer Bamboo Roman Shades have an earthy look like the ones Napier used in the episode. If you're looking for a more opaque option to pair with sheer curtains, blackout models like MyShade's Cordless Cellular Shades also come in cordless designs.