Erin Napier's Chic Curtain Choice Made This Home Town Client's Space 'So Much Cozier'

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Many might describe Erin Napier's renovation style on "Home Town" as a kind of homegrown, cozy chic. She loves using vintage finds, bold colors, and plenty of natural materials to create a warm look that's perfect for delivering moments of Southern hospitality. So, it makes sense that she used simple linen curtains to make a couple's home "so much cozier," according to the client on Season 2, Episode 2 of the show. "Along with the antique wooden round table and plate wall," they wrote on the Laurel Mercantile Co. blog, "the dining room made me want to call all of our friends over for some good food and conversation." Napier combined the long, billowing curtains with pull-down window treatments to get the right amount of light in the space, giving it a cozy, lived-in atmosphere.

One reason this curtain choice worked so well in the space was its placement well above the window. Napier didn't install the curtain rod flush with the top of the window; instead, she pushed everything up a few more inches, so the bunched tops of the curtains were brushing against the crown molding. This is a great design tip to trick the eye into thinking there's a lot more space in a room than there actually is. It pulls your gaze up towards the ceiling, allowing you to appreciate the entire length of the curtain. It also creates a certain level of coziness, because the added height gives the flowy fabric of the curtain more visual weight in the room. The space is also softened, giving the eye a break from sharper lines presented by furniture or your living room rug.