No More Overly Formal Window Treatments: The Trending Materials That Look So Upscale
While it may seem, on the surface, that having formal window treatments will dress a place up and make it ready to entertain at a moment's notice. And this was certainly the case for much of the 80s and 90s, when ultra-swagged and heavily gathered window treatments were seen as the epitome of luxury. The bigger the swoop and the weightier the fabric, the more impressive and regal the impression.
But over the past few decades, window treatment design trends have shifted, with people gravitating more toward simpler silhouettes and less oppressive textiles for a more inviting, casual elegance. Gone are the days of swags, swoops, scarf valences, and folds in fabric thick enough to crush you under the weight of them if you ever dared to take them down. And that is precisely the crux of it: these overbearing formal drapes weigh down both the aesthetic, being utterly outdated at this point, and the atmosphere.
As a professional interior designer, I'm here to confirm that if you have any of these old-school drapes still hanging around, it's time to take them down and choose something with more understated elegance and lightweight movement, the perfect finishing touch to make your home feel welcoming and refined. The answer: natural fiber fabrics with graceful drape and an unfussy sophistication. Let me break down the details on why old-fashioned draperies are suffocating your home's vibe and what types of draperies you should look for to elevate it with warmth and style.
How overly formal window treatments are dragging down your home's vibe
Rather than welcome guests into a chic yet inviting environment, these fussy, overpowering drapes feel insufferably prim, uptight, and pompous. When a guest looks around and sees decor that can't seem to relax, neither will they. These heavy, ornate, old-fashioned window treatments have a starchy, pretentious vibe that feels standoffish and too buttoned-up — likely not exactly the atmosphere you're going for. And maybe it's just me, but I see all those untouched, stiff folds, and instantly the room feels stale and dusty (because let's be honest, when was the last time you cleaned every crease?). We all know those old-school fabrics were rarely machine washable, which means a laborious manual clean that's more than likely not on the to-do list, correct?
It's time to let those heavy, overly dressy drapes go. They aren't doing your atmosphere — or your allergies — any favors. The best part is that drapery is an easy change to make, even if you have to move the rod and make a small wall patch. The immediate transformation that updated, fresh drapery will bring to your space is 100% worth the effort of a small project.
Choose natural fiber fabrics with great drape for elegant window treatments
To select a window treatment that makes a room feel elevated, sophisticated, and welcoming, look for natural fiber fabrics with fabulous drape and movement. Linen (and some blends) is a casual yet beautiful option that feels lightweight, flowy, and fresh, while also introducing a gorgeous texture and softness to the room with its distinctive weave. Linen has a lovely grace and elegance in its natural drape, and it looks dreamy when used in a puddled or very full drapery with many linear folds, giving you that effortlessly chic Restoration Hardware aesthetic or Nancy Meyers rom-com, airy beach house vibes. Opt for simple pleated or rippled drapery headers for a relaxed yet luxurious effect. Similarly, cotton and cotton blends will be a bit heavier than linen but typically offer a lower price point and endless options for color, pattern, weave texture, and style. Often machine-washable, these versatile curtains look polished yet approachable, a perfect middle ground between style and affordability.
To keep some of the formality but not the stuffiness or heaviness of old-fashioned draperies, opt for a luxurious natural fiber like silk. Flowy and elegant, silk drapes have an unmistakable sheen that makes them ritzier than cotton or linen. Perfect for a formal living, dining, or entertaining space, silk window treatments have the high-end, impressive drape that will knock guests' socks off without feeling pretentious or uptight. Because of their upscale sensibility, silk drapes can support more ornate pleated drapery headers for a fuller, more opulent aesthetic. Selecting window treatments with natural fiber fabrics that boast excellent drape and sophisticated yet approachable contemporary styling will upgrade your outdated, stiff, overly formal window treatments to something far more inviting and elevated.