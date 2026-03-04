No More Overly Formal Window Treatments: The Trending Materials That Look So Upscale

While it may seem, on the surface, that having formal window treatments will dress a place up and make it ready to entertain at a moment's notice. And this was certainly the case for much of the 80s and 90s, when ultra-swagged and heavily gathered window treatments were seen as the epitome of luxury. The bigger the swoop and the weightier the fabric, the more impressive and regal the impression.

But over the past few decades, window treatment design trends have shifted, with people gravitating more toward simpler silhouettes and less oppressive textiles for a more inviting, casual elegance. Gone are the days of swags, swoops, scarf valences, and folds in fabric thick enough to crush you under the weight of them if you ever dared to take them down. And that is precisely the crux of it: these overbearing formal drapes weigh down both the aesthetic, being utterly outdated at this point, and the atmosphere.

As a professional interior designer, I'm here to confirm that if you have any of these old-school drapes still hanging around, it's time to take them down and choose something with more understated elegance and lightweight movement, the perfect finishing touch to make your home feel welcoming and refined. The answer: natural fiber fabrics with graceful drape and an unfussy sophistication. Let me break down the details on why old-fashioned draperies are suffocating your home's vibe and what types of draperies you should look for to elevate it with warmth and style.