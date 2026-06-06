Forget Curtains And Blinds: This Thrift Store Find Is A Cuter Way To Cover Windows
If you've got a window that needs to be covered up, you may have spent a great deal of your time considering which type of curtain will best suit your home. You wouldn't dream of blocking out all that gorgeous natural light, but a simple sheer white curtain just doesn't feel like it has enough oomph for you. If you've started to feel like Goldilocks when it comes to your curtains, it might be time to whip up your own handmade version. (It's the only way to make sure they're just right!) You may not be a seamstress, but don't stress — there is a simple DIY you can put together using a stack of cool vintage handkerchiefs from the thrift store.
If you frequent thrift stores and antique malls, you know you can find gorgeous hankies by the dozen — often for as little as $1 a pop. You may have picked several of them up along the way, occasionally tying them in your hair. Perhaps you have even used some handkerchiefs to make a decorative door wreath. But more often than not, these tiny little works of art are woefully underutilized in this day and age. Stitching them together to create a one of a kind window cover is an excellent way to display them in all of their sweet, frilly glory. Not only does a hankie curtain seriously add to a cottage core or boho vibe, the light fabric allows a great deal of light to come through while also maintaining a level of privacy.
Make a thrift store handkerchief curtain your own
The simplest way to fashion a handkerchief curtain without damaging the delicate vintage fabric is to hand sew the pieces together. Start by laying hankies out flat in a grid pattern and deciding how you would like them to be arranged next to one another before getting started. Pro tip: Use Post-its to number them so you don't lose track of what goes where once sewing has commenced, or otherwise gently stitch them together with a few tailor tacks (loose "X" stitches) to keep them in place.
For attaching two pieces of fabric together, the whip stitch is an easy and effective option in which the thread is looped over the edge of two pieces of fabric and the needle pushed through both pieces simultaneously to connect them. If you're not cool with the casual sort of unfinished look in which you can see your stitches, try making a budded seam with a whip stitch, which essentially makes the stitches invisible. To hang them, attach back tabs or fold the fabric over and sew a rod pocket that a tension rod or regular curtain rod can slip through.
You can totally tailor this DIY to suit any size of window and make a game out of finding the sort of colors and patterns you want to play with. You could also thrift some vintage doilies to make your curtains all the more charming with a dainty little pop of lace. Artists can even add their own personal touch by incorporating some cotton handkerchiefs that have been painted, naturally dyed, or decorated with imprinted flowers.