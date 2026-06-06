Forget Curtains And Blinds: This Thrift Store Find Is A Cuter Way To Cover Windows

If you've got a window that needs to be covered up, you may have spent a great deal of your time considering which type of curtain will best suit your home. You wouldn't dream of blocking out all that gorgeous natural light, but a simple sheer white curtain just doesn't feel like it has enough oomph for you. If you've started to feel like Goldilocks when it comes to your curtains, it might be time to whip up your own handmade version. (It's the only way to make sure they're just right!) You may not be a seamstress, but don't stress — there is a simple DIY you can put together using a stack of cool vintage handkerchiefs from the thrift store.

If you frequent thrift stores and antique malls, you know you can find gorgeous hankies by the dozen — often for as little as $1 a pop. You may have picked several of them up along the way, occasionally tying them in your hair. Perhaps you have even used some handkerchiefs to make a decorative door wreath. But more often than not, these tiny little works of art are woefully underutilized in this day and age. Stitching them together to create a one of a kind window cover is an excellent way to display them in all of their sweet, frilly glory. Not only does a hankie curtain seriously add to a cottage core or boho vibe, the light fabric allows a great deal of light to come through while also maintaining a level of privacy.