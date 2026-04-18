Give Ordinary Curtains A Charming Upgrade With Thrifted Vintage Doilies
If you're searching for ways to make your minimalist space feel a little more like your maximalist grandma's house, may we recommend the procurement of some doilies? They're the old-school decor everyone is snatching up at the thrift store right now. Doilies are original, they've got character, they're typically made from natural fibers, and they can easily play into the earthy, 1970s vibe that we're seeing everywhere in 2026. While some folks are using Mod Podge to repurpose thrifted vintage doilies into gorgeous decorative bowls, others are using them to fashion one-of-a-kind curtains.
Thrifted doilies make charming bohemian-style additions to ordinary curtains thanks to a loose, open-faced design that lets light filter through in a sweet, romantic sort of way. This distinct design feature makes them easy to stitch or pin to already existing curtains, which is great news since lace has officially made a massive comeback. Not to mention, you can score doilies for as a little as a dollar a piece at your local thrift store.
The intricate patterns upgrade your curtains and add variety and texture to your decor. They can be easily mixed, matched, and Frankensteined together. Plus, this type of lace is incredibly versatile: There are plenty of ways you can style doily curtains, depending on whether you're aiming for cottagecore, dollhouse vibes, or the groovy hippie aesthetic.
Add doilies to ordinary curtains
There are a couple different ways you can go about transforming doilies into unique window treatments. The first is an infusion of sorts, in which you're fixing doilies to an already established curtain. If you're only looking to add some visual interest to your heavy duty insulated curtains, it can be as simple as pinning the doilies on the already hanging curtains to establish a design, and then stitching them on (with as many stitches as each individual doily needs to lie flat). For folks who insist on a no-sew method, the doilies can also be glued down with fabric glue. If you really want to use doilies to their fullest potential, however, adhere them to sheer white curtain or muslin to block visibility while still allowing an abundance of light to come through.
Alternatively, you can forego the curtain backing altogether and stitch the doilies together, creating a light and airy decorative curtain that works well as a gorgeous valance on a north-facing window or an interior doorway. While this type of curtain could technically be hung in your sunny front window, it may cause the natural fibers in the delicate lace to deteriorate at a faster rate. To add some protection, try backing the curtains with a sheer man-made fabric like polyester or rayon, as they are more resistant to sunlight.