Give Ordinary Curtains A Charming Upgrade With Thrifted Vintage Doilies

If you're searching for ways to make your minimalist space feel a little more like your maximalist grandma's house, may we recommend the procurement of some doilies? They're the old-school decor everyone is snatching up at the thrift store right now. Doilies are original, they've got character, they're typically made from natural fibers, and they can easily play into the earthy, 1970s vibe that we're seeing everywhere in 2026. While some folks are using Mod Podge to repurpose thrifted vintage doilies into gorgeous decorative bowls, others are using them to fashion one-of-a-kind curtains.

Thrifted doilies make charming bohemian-style additions to ordinary curtains thanks to a loose, open-faced design that lets light filter through in a sweet, romantic sort of way. This distinct design feature makes them easy to stitch or pin to already existing curtains, which is great news since lace has officially made a massive comeback. Not to mention, you can score doilies for as a little as a dollar a piece at your local thrift store.

The intricate patterns upgrade your curtains and add variety and texture to your decor. They can be easily mixed, matched, and Frankensteined together. Plus, this type of lace is incredibly versatile: There are plenty of ways you can style doily curtains, depending on whether you're aiming for cottagecore, dollhouse vibes, or the groovy hippie aesthetic.