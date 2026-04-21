Woman Uses Old Handkerchiefs To Create Beautiful Door Decor On A Thrift Store Budget

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There's something to be said for an exceptionally well-dressed door with country chic vibes. The only issue arises when big box stores are asking big bucks for grandmacore aesthetic items. Fortunately for us, TikTok user, madebykagan, has outsmarted the price tags by handcrafting her own adorable decoration with thrifted fabrics from the past. You can do the same. Just skip traditional wreaths: A fun spring door decor idea you'll love involves vintage handkerchiefs and a few hair ties instead.

The way this fun project works is so simple that you'll wonder why you haven't tried it before now. The silky handkerchief fabric is folded around a wreath ring or embroidery hoop, and held in place with elastics, resulting in a floral-inspired door hanger wreath with farmhouse charm. This DIY is a great way to use handkerchiefs that have been passed down, or to jump on board a vintage thrift store find that people are repurposing for gorgeous home decor without breaking the bank. The best part is how sensationally simple it is to swap out colors and patterns to set new themes, celebrate holidays, or personalize for your current mood.