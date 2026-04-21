Woman Uses Old Handkerchiefs To Create Beautiful Door Decor On A Thrift Store Budget
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There's something to be said for an exceptionally well-dressed door with country chic vibes. The only issue arises when big box stores are asking big bucks for grandmacore aesthetic items. Fortunately for us, TikTok user, madebykagan, has outsmarted the price tags by handcrafting her own adorable decoration with thrifted fabrics from the past. You can do the same. Just skip traditional wreaths: A fun spring door decor idea you'll love involves vintage handkerchiefs and a few hair ties instead.
The way this fun project works is so simple that you'll wonder why you haven't tried it before now. The silky handkerchief fabric is folded around a wreath ring or embroidery hoop, and held in place with elastics, resulting in a floral-inspired door hanger wreath with farmhouse charm. This DIY is a great way to use handkerchiefs that have been passed down, or to jump on board a vintage thrift store find that people are repurposing for gorgeous home decor without breaking the bank. The best part is how sensationally simple it is to swap out colors and patterns to set new themes, celebrate holidays, or personalize for your current mood.
Tying your thrift store handkerchief wreath
To make this thrift store budget door decor, you'll need to pick up a wreath ring, like the KMALADO 10 inch Metal Floral Hoops, 16 or more vintage handkerchiefs, small elastics, like GOODY Clear Polyband Hair Ties, and any extra embellishments you want to add. Your local thrift store is probably full of scarves for this purpose, but if not, check online marketplaces or weekend flea markets as well. If you're unable to thrift any, buying cheap hankies, such as those from Walmart's Time and Tru Women's Western Bandana collection, lets you choose fabric of one color for a funky flower vibe. Yellow ones are perfect for sunflower-lovers.
@madebykagan
Replying to @JudyinTN very easy to make!! I got some of mine at thrift stores, antique stores, and estate sales. 💖 – - #antique #antiquestore #antiquestorefinds #antiquefinds #thriftfinds #thrifted #thrifthaul #thriftshop #antiques #handkerchief
Once you've chosen your materials, follow madebykagan's method and start by folding the fabric into triangles, and bending the point around the hoop just enough to get an elastic band around it. Continue this process until the hoop is full of triangle points. A great way to finish this look is by weaving ribbon or lace in and out through the scarves to cover any exposed embroidery hoop. If you've been looking for farmhouse entryway ideas that are bursting with charm, hang this wreath on the inside of your front door, or inner porch, for an affordable way to add instant vintage beauty on a budget.