Transform Old Mason Jars Into Whimsical Outdoor Lights

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The year 2026 has been declared the "Year of Whimsy," and if you're active on social media, you've likely come across more than one post about "whimsical" fashion or interior design. Embrace this eclectic trend in all aspects of your life, even in your outdoor decor. There's an adorable, old mason jar hack that can transform unremarkable glass canisters into playful lanterns for outdoor spaces.

The TikToker witchelixer made mason jars unrecognizable in this DIY that brightens up a porch, patio, or garden. She adds a metal flower, colorful beads, and a paint job that turns glass jars into adorable, one-of-a-kind outdoor lanterns. They almost look like windchimes or suncatchers; however, they also have the benefit of creating ambient light at night. They're completely customizable with different bead and paint colors, giving you the freedom to make a vibrant lantern that truly stands out.

One of the best characteristics about this idea is that you can make a whole collection of whimsical outdoor lights using various mason jar shapes and sizes. In fact, you could even pair this idea with another DIY that transforms old mason jars into fairy garden decor to truly embrace the current trends. The finished piece is both functional and decorative, and it looks like an intricate, custom-made piece off of Etsy. Fortunately, it's far easier to make than it looks, and nowhere near as expensive to DIY as it is to commission custom-made glasswork.