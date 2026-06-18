Transform Old Mason Jars Into Whimsical Outdoor Lights
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The year 2026 has been declared the "Year of Whimsy," and if you're active on social media, you've likely come across more than one post about "whimsical" fashion or interior design. Embrace this eclectic trend in all aspects of your life, even in your outdoor decor. There's an adorable, old mason jar hack that can transform unremarkable glass canisters into playful lanterns for outdoor spaces.
The TikToker witchelixer made mason jars unrecognizable in this DIY that brightens up a porch, patio, or garden. She adds a metal flower, colorful beads, and a paint job that turns glass jars into adorable, one-of-a-kind outdoor lanterns. They almost look like windchimes or suncatchers; however, they also have the benefit of creating ambient light at night. They're completely customizable with different bead and paint colors, giving you the freedom to make a vibrant lantern that truly stands out.
One of the best characteristics about this idea is that you can make a whole collection of whimsical outdoor lights using various mason jar shapes and sizes. In fact, you could even pair this idea with another DIY that transforms old mason jars into fairy garden decor to truly embrace the current trends. The finished piece is both functional and decorative, and it looks like an intricate, custom-made piece off of Etsy. Fortunately, it's far easier to make than it looks, and nowhere near as expensive to DIY as it is to commission custom-made glasswork.
How to craft eccentric outdoor lanterns from mason jars
Before repurposing this glass jar into dreamy decor with a whimsical twist, ensure you have all the necessary items. For the aesthetic portion, you'll need a mason jar and a large set of beads in various colors. You'll also need garden flower decor, such as the Tsilin Metal Flowers Garden collection. In addition to these pieces, gather an eye bolt-style screw, like the Aovchei Eye Screws, crafting wire, and a wire ring that fits around the outside of the mason jar without slipping off. Another key piece is the solar light. Make sure it's small enough to fit within your mason jar's opening, which is typically between 2.76 to 3.38 inches in diameter.
Start by drilling a hole in the center of the mason jar lid and flower. The original DIYer used a can of spray paint to make the flower and lid a solid shade that better fit their design. They then hooked the screw through the lid and the flower to make a boho-style and hangable top. The most time-consuming but most fun step of this project is creating the lines of beads that will decorate the sides of the jar. Stack multiple lines of beads on wire, wrap them around a wire ring, and tuck this over the top of the mason jar to give it its eclectic appearance. Tuck a solar light inside, and your project is ready to decorate an outdoor space.
@witchelixer
Mason jar lantern with beads and solar leds. #lantern #beads #diyproject #patio #lighting #crafts #diycraft #crystals
With the eye bolt-style screw hanger, you can hang this idea virtually anywhere. Use it to illuminate a bird feeding station or hang it on the fence that borders a garden. You could even hang these lanterns in trees or from hanging chains on an enclosed porch.