Woman Turns Glass Blocks Into An Elegant Mid-Century Modern Coffee Table
Building your own coffee table doesn't require a saw or woodworking skills — it doesn't require any wood at all in some cases. And you don't always have to spend hours trying to decipher horribly written instructions to assemble tables from the store. Instead, get creative with unique materials that result in truly distinct accents for your home. TikTok creator Evy Yong uses glass blocks to create a small coffee table. Yes, the retro '80s home feature everyone is suddenly loving again can also be used to DIY furniture.
The square glass blocks fit together easily — it's a bit like building with toy blocks, except you're making real-life furniture, not pretend room arrangements. The original creator uses four large glass blocks for the top, four for the bottom, and two on each side. You can configure a different arrangement to fit your space and bring to life your imagination. If you go much wider, you may want to build in additional support blocks in the middle. Consider the size of the blocks you choose as well. If yours are smaller, you may need to make your rows larger.
Because the blocks were hard hitters in the Art Deco and mid-century modern styles, this coffee table is the perfect way to amplify those looks in your home. You'll find blocks with different patterns on them, including smooth glass and wavy, textured surfaces, so you can customize the look with different blocks. When you're picking up supplies, grab clear construction adhesive to hold the blocks together securely.
Construct a glass block coffee table
Glass blocks sometimes have a lining or coating around the edges. If you want a completely clear table, scrape that coating off first. You can also paint the blocks or coat them with frosted glass spray if you want a more opaque look to your coffee table. Give the glass enough time to dry if you try any of these modifications.
Do a test run of the layout for the blocks before you glue anything together. Laying out the base of the table gives you an idea of how well the block arrangement you choose will fit in the space. Once you're happy with the design, use the construction adhesive to glue together the blocks for the top and bottom pieces — they'll look the same. Once the adhesive is dry, glue the side pieces in place. Then, glue the top piece over the sides. To draw attention to your handmade table, consider adding LED strip lights around it.
@evy.yong
My first attempt building a furniture and i'm in love with it! Mid Century glass block coffee table. Should I drop a full tutorial? #homedecor #glassblock #midcenturymodern #diyproject #coffeetable
You can style this coffee table like you would any other. To tie the look together, transform a glass block into an elegant vase to use on or near the table. Consider making taller, narrower versions to use as side tables. Incorporating mid-century modern pieces keeps up the styling theme, or lean into the '80s look with neons, pastels, and bold patterns on top of the glass block table.