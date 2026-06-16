Woman Turns Glass Blocks Into An Elegant Mid-Century Modern Coffee Table

Building your own coffee table doesn't require a saw or woodworking skills — it doesn't require any wood at all in some cases. And you don't always have to spend hours trying to decipher horribly written instructions to assemble tables from the store. Instead, get creative with unique materials that result in truly distinct accents for your home. TikTok creator Evy Yong uses glass blocks to create a small coffee table. Yes, the retro '80s home feature everyone is suddenly loving again can also be used to DIY furniture.

The square glass blocks fit together easily — it's a bit like building with toy blocks, except you're making real-life furniture, not pretend room arrangements. The original creator uses four large glass blocks for the top, four for the bottom, and two on each side. You can configure a different arrangement to fit your space and bring to life your imagination. If you go much wider, you may want to build in additional support blocks in the middle. Consider the size of the blocks you choose as well. If yours are smaller, you may need to make your rows larger.

Because the blocks were hard hitters in the Art Deco and mid-century modern styles, this coffee table is the perfect way to amplify those looks in your home. You'll find blocks with different patterns on them, including smooth glass and wavy, textured surfaces, so you can customize the look with different blocks. When you're picking up supplies, grab clear construction adhesive to hold the blocks together securely.