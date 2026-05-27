Transform A Glass Brick Into An Elegant Vase

Are glass blocks in again? It's hard to keep track! But they are indeed a retro '80s home feature that people are loving again. That doesn't mean you have to add a shower wall or bathroom window made of glass blocks, though. If you'd rather leave that trend in the past, use the blocks for craft projects, like the simple, elegant vase idea from TikTok creator jaharnquinn. She drills holes along the top of the brick to create spots for sprigs of greenery, but you can adjust this project to reflect your style.

You'll often find the blocks integrated into older home designs, especially Art Deco and mid-century modern structures. For many people, the blocks are synonymous with '80s style. Today, glass bricks come in a variety of styles and shapes. Some have smooth, transparent sides, while others have texturing that lends opacity to the design. No matter what you choose, these hollow blocks can serve as a vase because of the space inside. All you have to do is create the holes for the flowers and water.

Glass bricks are one of the outdated bathroom features that are surprisingly coming back in style, so it might be a little more challenging to find them through secondhand retailers. It's still worth a look at thrift stores and similar shops, like Habitat for Humanity ReStore, to save money on the project. You can buy them new, but they're often pricy — this BoldWay Patterned Glass Brick costs about $26 for just one.