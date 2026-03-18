The Retro '80s Home Feature Everyone Is Suddenly Loving Again

The '80s were full of interesting interior designs. Who doesn't love coming home to mirrored walls, clashing patterns, and a rainbow of pastels? Whether you love that era of interior design or would rather bury any evidence of it in the attic, there are some features that always reappear in the trend cycle — and for good reason. So it's no surprise those clear glass blocks are trending. And if the goal isn't to get the look of an '80s-themed room, there are still stylish ways to incorporate these glass staples.

Although the feature was popular in the 1980s, its history dates back to the 1800s when it was used for windows and skylights. Homes of the '80s typically featured square, clear blocks with a wavy pattern, filtering light beautifully while adding an opaque shield for privacy. They were arranged in a straight-set grid, adding to the clean, uniform look and often served as partitions and shower doors. Similar to how it was featured in the late 20th century, glass blocks in modern spaces are used to divide rooms and create privacy that still filters in light. However, instead of the classic wavy pattern, we're seeing larger blocks, unique shapes, textured surfaces, color, and a break from the traditional stacked build in contemporary designs.