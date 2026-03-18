The Retro '80s Home Feature Everyone Is Suddenly Loving Again
The '80s were full of interesting interior designs. Who doesn't love coming home to mirrored walls, clashing patterns, and a rainbow of pastels? Whether you love that era of interior design or would rather bury any evidence of it in the attic, there are some features that always reappear in the trend cycle — and for good reason. So it's no surprise those clear glass blocks are trending. And if the goal isn't to get the look of an '80s-themed room, there are still stylish ways to incorporate these glass staples.
Although the feature was popular in the 1980s, its history dates back to the 1800s when it was used for windows and skylights. Homes of the '80s typically featured square, clear blocks with a wavy pattern, filtering light beautifully while adding an opaque shield for privacy. They were arranged in a straight-set grid, adding to the clean, uniform look and often served as partitions and shower doors. Similar to how it was featured in the late 20th century, glass blocks in modern spaces are used to divide rooms and create privacy that still filters in light. However, instead of the classic wavy pattern, we're seeing larger blocks, unique shapes, textured surfaces, color, and a break from the traditional stacked build in contemporary designs.
How to incorporate trendy glass blocks in your home design
A major plus to glass blocks is how versatile they are. The natural material and translucent color mean it complements almost all interior design aesthetics. They also play well with other organic materials like wood, metal, stone, and textiles. Considering the glass can be incorporated into a range of focal points and structural elements — in both interiors and exteriors – there are various ways to get in on this retro revival.
A common glass block design is a room divider. These partitions help define spaces while keeping the area open and airy. Windows are another classic option, adding curb appeal. The material also works in the bathroom as an alternative to traditional shower curtains. It serves a similar function to a room divider, but the glass's obscure view and waterproof surface make it super practical for the wet area. Plus, it provides a high-end look and can even be a sleek way to add depth with textured or colored blocks. For a luxury upgrade, how about a new glass floor? Turn your hallway into a runway with glass block flooring set with lights underneath. Paired with other trending '80s decor, you'll have a retro palace.