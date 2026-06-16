Not Concrete Or Gravel: The Unique Driveway Material That Glows
As it turns out, glow stones aren't just a thing in Minecraft — they're also the key to giving your driveway a unique look. During the day, glow-in-the-dark stones look just like a white rock, perfect for blending into a long-lasting aggregate drive. But at night, they give off light. Glow stones are a beautiful option for any driveway, and they're simpler to incorporate than you think. In concrete, they stand out against the dark pavement. Once the concrete for your driveway is poured, the stones will be "seeded," or pressed into the concrete, then polished to reveal their signature shine. You can also add them to gravel; you'll simply need to sprinkle them over the top. They can even be a beautiful addition to the edges of your pathways when laid over dirt.
How you apply your glow stones is up to you. Some designers prefer to keep them subtle, hiding small flecks throughout a concrete driveway for a shimmering effect. Others add enough glow stone to light up the entire driveway. You can even use them to create a design in or around your driveway; consider lining its edges with glow stones or creating a mosaic pattern in the middle.
The total lifespan of glow stones is said to be at least 20 years. A 1-pound bag costs around $50, making it surprisingly affordable. Your driveway likely won't require more than a few pounds of stones.
A little extra work can help your glow-in-the-dark stones really shine
Before you start scattering glow stones all over your driveway, you should know that they don't produce light all on their own. Like any glow-in-the-dark product, they require light exposure to "charge." If they don't have the opportunity to charge, your stones will eventually stop glowing — by morning, the stones in your driveway will have dimmed significantly.
Some who have tried using glow stones for their driveway say that they just weren't bright enough to make much of a difference. While some of this is likely due to the brand of stone used, if your driveway doesn't get much sun, your glow stones may not produce the strongest glow. However, you can use artificial light to combat this issue.
Besides direct sunlight, the most effective way to keep your glow stones bright at night is by using black lights along your driveway. Black lights emit UV light, which makes the glow stones charge faster and glow much stronger than most other light sources. However, if you're okay with a subtle, soft glow that fades overnight, feel free to skip the extra lighting.