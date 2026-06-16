Not Concrete Or Gravel: The Unique Driveway Material That Glows

As it turns out, glow stones aren't just a thing in Minecraft — they're also the key to giving your driveway a unique look. During the day, glow-in-the-dark stones look just like a white rock, perfect for blending into a long-lasting aggregate drive. But at night, they give off light. Glow stones are a beautiful option for any driveway, and they're simpler to incorporate than you think. In concrete, they stand out against the dark pavement. Once the concrete for your driveway is poured, the stones will be "seeded," or pressed into the concrete, then polished to reveal their signature shine. You can also add them to gravel; you'll simply need to sprinkle them over the top. They can even be a beautiful addition to the edges of your pathways when laid over dirt.

How you apply your glow stones is up to you. Some designers prefer to keep them subtle, hiding small flecks throughout a concrete driveway for a shimmering effect. Others add enough glow stone to light up the entire driveway. You can even use them to create a design in or around your driveway; consider lining its edges with glow stones or creating a mosaic pattern in the middle.

The total lifespan of glow stones is said to be at least 20 years. A 1-pound bag costs around $50, making it surprisingly affordable. Your driveway likely won't require more than a few pounds of stones.