Forget Bland Concrete Driveways: This Gorgeous Alternative Is Way More Unique
Whether you're planning on pouring your own concrete driveway, having one professionally installed, or resealing your current driveway, there's an easy way to beautify this normally drab outdoor spot. Adding a sparkly grain to your concrete will give your driveway an impressive, attention-grabbing shine that'll make your home stand out. In recent years, this dazzling upgrade has been getting more popular on social media, with users posting videos of their glittering concrete driveways. Sparkle grain is a concrete finish, and often used in tandem with concrete sealers. With the right combo, you'll also be able to protect and waterproof concrete surfaces like your driveway.
Sparkle grain makes concrete glitter because it's made of metallic aggregates, such as black silicone carbide or white oxide, which are used as grit in the concrete. These metal pieces are fine as sand and will reflect light to cause a gem-like sparkle across your driveway. It works in the middle of the day or nighttime, as the sun and artificial lights can reflect off your driveway for a stunning, sparkling effect. Quality sparkle grain is also made with practicality in mind, so it won't make your driveway slick, and will stand up to wear and tear.
A concrete driveway coated with sparkle grain
Resealing is one of the most common repairs for concrete driveways, and if you want to enhance the look of your house's exterior at the same time, sparkle grain is a fantastic solution. There are a number of options for sparkle grain, and it typically goes for a little over $4 per pound. For every square foot of driveway you have, you'll need about ¼ pound of sparkle grain to get the desired effect. While typical sparkle grain reflects white lights, some companies make versions that sparkle with color as well for an even more interesting aesthetic.
Sparkle grain is often spread by hand over wet concrete or sealer to ensure even coverage and to stop the grain from clumping together. While you can spread sparkle grain and seal your driveway yourself, this could end up being a somewhat complicated project, so you may want to consider hiring concrete professionals to pour or seal the driveway.