Egg Cartons + Plastic Container: Turn Them Into Beautiful DIY Decor

To reuse egg cartons to DIY whimsical hanging decor, cut out all of the cardboard cups from the carton. Trim around the edges to make the cups uniform. In the video, the DIYer cut slits evenly around each cup to create four petals, trimming to make them round. Layering the cardboard cups will form flowers with lots of petals. For the base of the rose, Pegah Art hot glued the sides of four petals together, making a cylindrical shape out of the egg cup. Then, the DIYer glued that piece into the center of another egg cup. Repeat this process with three or four of the cardboard cups to make a rose.

Layering and creating a tighter center transforms the egg carton cups into flowers that look similar to zinnias. For an easier project, make each egg cup its own flower with round or pointed petals. This makes simpler flowers and requires fewer egg cartons. Add flowers with various sizes and shapes, include more or less petals, paint them in different hues, or make them all the same. With extra egg carton cardboard, you can also cut out leaf shapes.

To make the wreath, cut the round top off a plastic container and wrap it in jute, twine, or ribbon, securing the string with hot glue. Now, simply glue your flowers onto the ring. Group the flowers on one side of the wreath or cover the entire decoration.