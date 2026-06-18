Skip Standard Gravel: The Landscaping Alternative That Brings Woodland Charm To Your Yard

If you're looking to turn a weedy, worn-down area into a beautiful piece of landscaping, using gravel is a great way to get a clean, sophisticated look. But if you're looking to bring woodland charm to your yard, that isn't the way to go. Instead, choose common haircap moss (Polytrichum commune) for a natural and low-maintenance alternative.

Also known as common hair moss or Great Goldilocks, this plant grows naturally in a wide range of habitats from forests and wetlands to urban backyards and arctic tundras. While it prefers moist conditions, haircap moss can tolerate drier areas and higher winds. It is hardy in USDA Zones 2 through 15. Haircap moss is an evergreen perennial, growing relatively loose clumps of rigid stalks that resemble a forest. These branches grow taller than most mosses, often extending between 1 ¾ inches to a foot in height.

A close cousin of haircap moss known as juniper haircap (Polytichum junipernum) is a good alternative because it is even more tolerant of drier environments. It grows slightly shorter than common haircap, typically 4 inches tall, and has slightly more distinct branches that have a star shape to their foliage. Both types of plants reproduce with spores instead of seeds grow in wide swaths, making them a perfect ground cover that will give your yard that woodland look.