The Easiest DIY To Turn A Weedy, Worn-Down Side Yard Into A Clean, Beautiful Space

Side yards are tricky. They're often shady, making it hard to establish landscaping. They can also be narrow, leaving little room for much beyond a garbage can or air conditioning unit. Even if yours has a poured concrete path or a few stepping stones, it may not take long before weeds start taking over. There are a lot of side yard landscaping ideas that can turn even the most worn-down area into a clean, beautiful space. If you're on a budget and looking for an easy DIY, a little landscape fabric and some pea gravel can make all the difference.

The first step in any landscape design DIY is to assess your space. If your side yard has become the spot where you stash random remodeling leftovers, your broken pavers and planters, or other debris, finally getting rid of them will make a difference almost immediately. You'll then want to look carefully at the ground to see whether it's level or has places where water is likely to pool. Dig up any weeds before grading any sloped areas away from your foundation.

Once your prep work is completed, measure the area carefully before investing in materials. Head to your local home improvement store for heavy-duty landscape fabric and bagged pea gravel. The amount you need will depend on the area you need to cover, but you can expect to pay under $1 per foot for the fabric and between $4 to $7 per bag for the gravel. If your side yard is really long or wide and you anticipate needing a lot of pea gravel, you'll save money (and your back!) purchasing it by the ton and having it delivered.