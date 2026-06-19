Forget Cardboard: A More Practical Dollar Tree DIY For Storing Trash Bags

Trash bags are a constant point of contention in interior design. Do you want them easily accessible where they take up valuable storage space, or hidden away and difficult to find? Fortunately, there's a way to keep them within reach without their bulky (read: ugly) cardboard containers. And that's by repurposing a Dollar Tree laundry room product: the $1.25 Magnetic Dryer Sheet Holder.

Although it's made for dryer sheets, it has a practical design that's great for holding multiple trash bag rolls of various sizes. The all-plastic, transparent organizer also features a magnetic backing, making it easy to stick to metal surfaces, especially stainless steel. This is convenient, since many home appliances and trash bins are made of stainless steel.

Unlike the Dollar Tree paper towel holder hack for storing trash bags, this idea won't take up any space in your cabinets, drawers, or on your countertop. Rather, it maximizes space that would otherwise be unusable for storage purposes. It also keeps your trash bags out in the open, so you can see when you're running low and need to restock. This combination of characteristics makes it the most practical solution in nearly every aspect.