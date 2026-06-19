Forget Cardboard: A More Practical Dollar Tree DIY For Storing Trash Bags
Trash bags are a constant point of contention in interior design. Do you want them easily accessible where they take up valuable storage space, or hidden away and difficult to find? Fortunately, there's a way to keep them within reach without their bulky (read: ugly) cardboard containers. And that's by repurposing a Dollar Tree laundry room product: the $1.25 Magnetic Dryer Sheet Holder.
Although it's made for dryer sheets, it has a practical design that's great for holding multiple trash bag rolls of various sizes. The all-plastic, transparent organizer also features a magnetic backing, making it easy to stick to metal surfaces, especially stainless steel. This is convenient, since many home appliances and trash bins are made of stainless steel.
Unlike the Dollar Tree paper towel holder hack for storing trash bags, this idea won't take up any space in your cabinets, drawers, or on your countertop. Rather, it maximizes space that would otherwise be unusable for storage purposes. It also keeps your trash bags out in the open, so you can see when you're running low and need to restock. This combination of characteristics makes it the most practical solution in nearly every aspect.
How to set up this Dollar Tree trash bag solution at home
The best place to set this clear plastic organizer is directly on the side of a metal trash bin. You can then fill it with several rolls of bags to make refills less of a hassle. If you have a non-metal garbage can, don't worry. Simply line the back with adhesive strips or double-sided tape, such as Dollar Tree's Super Glue Pre-Cut Foam Mounting Tape. This reliable adhesive should keep it pinned to the side of a garbage can.
If you aren't a fan of the transparent plastic look, you can always dress up this organizer. Wrap the outside in peel-and-stick paper, such as the QC Marble Adhesive Covering, being sure to pick a vinyl pattern that befits the rest of your interior design. You could also add other personalized embellishments, such as the Floral Garden Adhesive Diamond Wrap, to add more texture to the design.
Also consider using this item to hold other essentials on metal appliances. While it doesn't technically qualify as a Dollar Tree kitchen find, it can still serve many uses around a kitchen. For example, attach this dryer sheet holder to the side of a refrigerator to keep cooking utensils organized – or even commonly used spices and cooking oils. Alternatively, it can be hung on the outside of a dishwasher to hold dishwasher pods within easy reach. Try using it outside the kitchen too, such as on a metal garage workbench to store spare outdoor trash bags.