Keep Cooking Utensils Nice And Organized With A Creative Soup Can Solution
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Cooking utensils can be a pain to keep organized in a drawer, especially if you have a ton of different options. It can be difficult to locate just the one you need, leading you to rummage through the drawer each time. If that sounds like your situation, you can follow TikTok creator @kimpeppercreative's lead and use a soup can to create a utensil holder. This is a free and eco-friendly way to corral some of your most-used utensils in one easy-to-reach spot.
This is just one genius way to repurpose soup cans to use around the house. To prepare for this project, all you will need is one soup can, plain white paint, adhesive, and decorative napkins or paper. The material you choose will dictate which adhesive you should use. If you just want to use hot glue, you will need some decorative paper. If you want to use Mod Podge matte sealer, you should find some decoupage napkins. It's also worth noting that the texture of the two materials may be different. If you go with the napkins, for example, the end result will be a bit softer and may be ideal for an adorable craft organizer.
Making your soup can organizers
Whether you land on using paper or napkins, you'll start the project the same way. Make sure you clean and dry the cans you want to use as cooking utensil organizers thoroughly, removing the existing label. Then, paint the exterior of the can white, camouflaging the aluminum material. This will help it look less like a can, and more like a decorative organizer.
To use hot glue to adhere the decorative paper, simply put a strip of hot glue in a vertical line along the exterior of the can. Glue one edge of the paper down and wrap the paper around. Find where the two sides would meet, cut the paper to size, and hot glue the last edge down. Finally, if you so choose, you can weather the exterior to make it look a little more vintage and well used.
To use Mod Podge on your soup can organizer, remove the inner lining of the decoupage napkin, apply the adhesive all the way around the can, and wrap the napkin around the can. Then, brush more Mod Podge over the exterior of the napkin and let dry. And just like that, you repurposed an old can into chic countertop storage!