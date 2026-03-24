Keep Cooking Utensils Nice And Organized With A Creative Soup Can Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking utensils can be a pain to keep organized in a drawer, especially if you have a ton of different options. It can be difficult to locate just the one you need, leading you to rummage through the drawer each time. If that sounds like your situation, you can follow TikTok creator @kimpeppercreative's lead and use a soup can to create a utensil holder. This is a free and eco-friendly way to corral some of your most-used utensils in one easy-to-reach spot.

This is just one genius way to repurpose soup cans to use around the house. To prepare for this project, all you will need is one soup can, plain white paint, adhesive, and decorative napkins or paper. The material you choose will dictate which adhesive you should use. If you just want to use hot glue, you will need some decorative paper. If you want to use Mod Podge matte sealer, you should find some decoupage napkins. It's also worth noting that the texture of the two materials may be different. If you go with the napkins, for example, the end result will be a bit softer and may be ideal for an adorable craft organizer.