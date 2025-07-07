The Paper Towel Holder Hack That Will Change The Way You Store Trash Bags

To try this hack for yourself, remove a roll of trash bags from its original box. Slide the roll on to the paper towel holder, just like you would a roll of paper towels. You may need to tuck in the bags in the center to keep everything neat and tidy. Next, place the holder under your sink (or wherever you keep your trash bags). The rolls of bags will take up less space than cardboard boxes — and look better too. Plus, you'll be able to easily see when you're running low on certain types of bags.

The clever hack can be adapted for wall mounted holders as well. This is a great alternative if you want to make use of vertical space and free up storage on the cabinet floor or shelves. For this approach, you'll need a wall mounted paper towel holder, which you can buy from Walmart or other home supply stores. Install the paper towel holder using adhesive trips or screws, then slide a roll of trash bags on the holder like usual. Keep in mind that you can install the holder vertically or horizontally, depending on your space and needs. Either way, with this helpful storage idea, you'll be able to properly organize your kitchen cabinets once and for all.