The Paper Towel Holder Hack That Will Change The Way You Store Trash Bags
For many people, organizing the kitchen can be a frustrating task. Not only do most kitchens have minimal storage space, but things like cleaning products, kitchen tools, and appliances are bulky, making them difficult to organize. One common solution is to keep the cabinets under your sink organized with an inexpensive IKEA product, like a basket that attaches to the door. You can also add extra storage to kitchen cabinets with an easy tension rod hack.
But some items, like trash bag boxes, can take up a lot of precious space. If this issue sounds familiar, start by ditching the boxes that hold rolls of trash bags and use paper towel holders instead. As it turns out, the humble item is perfect for storing rolls of bags, as user @hellobello demonstrates in a TikTok video. The best part? This kitchen storage hack is easy on the wallet, as a metal wire paper towel holder costs just $1.25 at Dollar Tree. You can also visit your local thrift store for affordable options to upcycle. So, how exactly does this work?
How to store trash bags with a paper towel holder
@hellobello
This hack is a serious game changer! #momhack #organizationtiktok #trashbaghack #lifehack♬ original sound - Hello Bello
To try this hack for yourself, remove a roll of trash bags from its original box. Slide the roll on to the paper towel holder, just like you would a roll of paper towels. You may need to tuck in the bags in the center to keep everything neat and tidy. Next, place the holder under your sink (or wherever you keep your trash bags). The rolls of bags will take up less space than cardboard boxes — and look better too. Plus, you'll be able to easily see when you're running low on certain types of bags.
The clever hack can be adapted for wall mounted holders as well. This is a great alternative if you want to make use of vertical space and free up storage on the cabinet floor or shelves. For this approach, you'll need a wall mounted paper towel holder, which you can buy from Walmart or other home supply stores. Install the paper towel holder using adhesive trips or screws, then slide a roll of trash bags on the holder like usual. Keep in mind that you can install the holder vertically or horizontally, depending on your space and needs. Either way, with this helpful storage idea, you'll be able to properly organize your kitchen cabinets once and for all.