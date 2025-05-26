Add Extra Storage To Your Kitchen Cabinets With A Genius Tension Rod Hack

Maximizing storage space in a kitchen is absolutely essential, especially when space is at a premium. However, the costs to implement custom storage systems inside your cabinets and drawers can add up quickly, and not everyone wants or is able to damage their tile or drywall to install a wall-mounted rail storage system to capitalize on under-cabinet storage potential. Thankfully, Bargain Bethany shared on YouTube how she used a few simple and super affordable items to add a hanging basket storage system to the underside of her kitchen cabinet without picking up a single tool.

The premise is beautifully simple: As long as the bottom of your cabinet has a lip, you can easily accomplish this damage-free DIY by installing a small tension rod under your upper cabinet to create a hanging basket system using book rings and Dollar Tree baskets. And since no tools are required, this genius tension rod hack is renter-friendly and totally removable. Win-win!

To prep for this project, measure the distance between the lip on either end of the underside of your cabinet and purchase a small tension rod to fit that dimension, such as this one from Target that was used in the YouTube video, which can hold up to eight pounds. In addition, you will want to select a hook and small basket combination to fit your look (more ideas on this below, so keep reading!). Once you've gathered your supplies, you're ready to get DIYing. In minutes, you'll have added precious storage to your kitchen for less than the cost of a cup of coffee, thanks to this clever little tension rod trick.