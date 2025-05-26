Add Extra Storage To Your Kitchen Cabinets With A Genius Tension Rod Hack
Maximizing storage space in a kitchen is absolutely essential, especially when space is at a premium. However, the costs to implement custom storage systems inside your cabinets and drawers can add up quickly, and not everyone wants or is able to damage their tile or drywall to install a wall-mounted rail storage system to capitalize on under-cabinet storage potential. Thankfully, Bargain Bethany shared on YouTube how she used a few simple and super affordable items to add a hanging basket storage system to the underside of her kitchen cabinet without picking up a single tool.
The premise is beautifully simple: As long as the bottom of your cabinet has a lip, you can easily accomplish this damage-free DIY by installing a small tension rod under your upper cabinet to create a hanging basket system using book rings and Dollar Tree baskets. And since no tools are required, this genius tension rod hack is renter-friendly and totally removable. Win-win!
To prep for this project, measure the distance between the lip on either end of the underside of your cabinet and purchase a small tension rod to fit that dimension, such as this one from Target that was used in the YouTube video, which can hold up to eight pounds. In addition, you will want to select a hook and small basket combination to fit your look (more ideas on this below, so keep reading!). Once you've gathered your supplies, you're ready to get DIYing. In minutes, you'll have added precious storage to your kitchen for less than the cost of a cup of coffee, thanks to this clever little tension rod trick.
Install the tension rod to the underside of the kitchen cabinet to hang hooks and baskets for storage
To create this handy kitchen hanging storage hack, adjust your tension rod to the right size for your cabinet, and install it between the lip on either side of the cabinet by following the provided instructions. That's really the crux of it! Then, once the rod is in place, choose a hook and basket combination that works with your kitchen aesthetic.
The YouTube video uses Dollar Tree book rings and white metal pails, but she mentions in the video how it was inspired by a similar DIY elsewhere in her kitchen, where she similarly hung S-hooks and Target baskets from a tension rod. While the book rings are inexpensive and height-adjustable if you clip multiples together, the S-hooks have a more polished, streamlined look. For baskets, the little white metal pails from Dollar Tree have a rustic farmhouse vibe. For a more organic, natural look, opt for small woven wall baskets. There are also other options with pops of color, soft fabric, or cleanable plastic, depending on your preferences. Some wall baskets even come with their own hooks attached, so have some fun choosing an option that will enhance the look of your space. Once chosen, use hooks or book rings to attach the baskets to the hanging rod. For added stability, secure the back of the basket to the wall or backsplash with a removable Command strip. Finally, add cute labels to each if desired, such as the farmhouse-style chalk labels on YouTube.
And there you have it, an exceptionally easy, affordable, and damage-free way to DIY extra storage for your kitchen by using a tension rod on the underside of your kitchen cabinets to hang baskets.