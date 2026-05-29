What's New At Dollar Tree: 6 Kitchen Finds To Check Out In 2026

It seems like there's always something new hitting the shelves at Dollar Tree. The discount store is one of the most affordable places to check out in 2026, especially if you want to give your kitchen a little upgrade. Although Redditors can't seem to agree on whether Dollar Tree is the best place for stretching your food budget, if you're on the hunt for kitchen accessories and only have a few dollars to spend, there's no denying the good deals you can find. From meaningful magnets to must-have basics like trash bags, there are six new kitchen finds at Dollar Tree you can get for $5 or less.

To find them, we sorted through hundreds of new arrivals, focusing on dinnerware and household essentials, as well as party and celebration supplies. Along with watching several haul videos on YouTube, most items had at least a few website reviews that gave us a sense of what real Dollar Tree customers are saying. We also did a little extra research into products from brands like Hefty and OdoBan to make sure the kitchen finds are performing even if Dollar Tree customers haven't given them any feedback yet.