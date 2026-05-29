What's New At Dollar Tree: 6 Kitchen Finds To Check Out In 2026
It seems like there's always something new hitting the shelves at Dollar Tree. The discount store is one of the most affordable places to check out in 2026, especially if you want to give your kitchen a little upgrade. Although Redditors can't seem to agree on whether Dollar Tree is the best place for stretching your food budget, if you're on the hunt for kitchen accessories and only have a few dollars to spend, there's no denying the good deals you can find. From meaningful magnets to must-have basics like trash bags, there are six new kitchen finds at Dollar Tree you can get for $5 or less.
To find them, we sorted through hundreds of new arrivals, focusing on dinnerware and household essentials, as well as party and celebration supplies. Along with watching several haul videos on YouTube, most items had at least a few website reviews that gave us a sense of what real Dollar Tree customers are saying. We also did a little extra research into products from brands like Hefty and OdoBan to make sure the kitchen finds are performing even if Dollar Tree customers haven't given them any feedback yet.
Plastic Charger Plates with Beaded Rims
You may already know that Dollar Tree is one of the best places to shop for party supplies, especially when it comes to disposable serving ware. But even if you'd rather craft by yourself than host a house full of people, new items like the Silver Plastic Charger Plates with Beaded Rims bring a lot to the table for just $1.50 each. Reviewers say the affordable and versatile find adds a touch of elegance to tablescapes, while crafty DIYers are repurposing them as decorative trays and houseplant saucers.
Silver Metallic Plastic Table Covers
Hanging a table cover that looks like a flattened disco ball over your eat-in kitchen table isn't for everyone, but the new Dollar Tree Silver Metallic Plastic Table Covers can add a festive touch temporarily. The 54x108 inch plastic coverings are $1.25 each. Although you may need to cleverly situate your centerpieces and place settings over any creased areas, this new Dollar Tree find has received nothing but five-star reviews so far.
Spiritual Ceramic Refrigerator Magnets
The only thing more fascinating than why magnets stick to refrigerators is the endless assortment most of us end up collecting. A lot of us rely on refrigerator magnets for keeping shopping lists and appointment reminders right where we can see them. And, of course, they're also an excellent way to have those precious artworks on rotation. Dollar Tree has a variety of new Spiritual Ceramic Refrigerator Magnets in stock. The $1.25 finds are already garnering five-star ratings from customers who appreciate their positive messages and strong magnet backings.
OdoBan Disinfectant Eucalyptus Spray
To be fair, stinky kitchen garbage cans aren't the only place you'll want to use Dollar Tree's new OdoBan Disinfectant Eucalyptus Spray. Now available in a miniature container with a manual spray pump, even if you're constantly trying to maximize space in your tiny kitchen, it's easy to tuck one of the $1.50 disinfecting fabric and air freshener sprays inside a drawer or cupboard. Customers generally give this OdoBan product five-star ratings thanks to its mold and mildew-controlling formula and light-yet-lingering scent.
Hefty Strong Drawstring Trash Bags
While you can find slightly more competitive pricing on bulk boxes, the 17-packs of Dollar Tree's new Hefty Strong 30 Gallon Multipurpose Trash Bags are a new $5 find to keep in mind when your kitchen trash cans are overflowing and you can't wait another minute on a delivery driver. Five-star reviews from Dollar Tree customers are still rolling in. However, tens of thousands of users report being highly satisfied with the durable plastic material, leak-free design, simple drawstring closure, and overall value for the price.
Home Collection Mini Oven Mitts
Are your oven mitts embarrassingly crusty or burnt beyond repair? There's a whole wall of new Mini Mitts in Assorted Designs waiting for you at Dollar Tree. Constructed with heat-resistant cotton and rubber materials, the $1.50 finds are ideal if you're constantly grabbing cookie sheets out of the oven or glass bowls filled with last-nights leftovers from the microwave. The Home Collection brand mitts are covered with adorable, machine-washable materials featuring prints on one side and coordinating solids on the other. You can often find matching sets in various sizes at your local store.