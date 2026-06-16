This Costco Storage Find Is An Attractive Solution For Outdoor Clutter
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Kids' toys, wagons, patio furniture, gardening tools ... the list of items you use in the backyard can be extensive. But what's usually not extensive is available outdoor storage. DIY organization solutions are an option at a range of price points — you can even turn old wood pallets into a backyard shed. However, if you'd rather not build something from scratch, Costco offers an attractive option: the Keter DecoCoat Outdoor Garden Shed, available as an online-only purchase for $999.99.
What sets this shed apart from other products is the style. It looks a bit like a mini home with a slanted roof and little windows at the top. Made from resin with DecoCoat technology, this shed has a wood-like appearance with a walnut brown finish, but the material is weather-resistant and fade-resistant. You get a realistic wood look, including the texture, without the intensive upkeep.
The shed measures 7 feet by 7 feet, making it easy to fit into a small yard while providing ample storage space. It doesn't include shelves, so you'll need to supply your own organizational systems. Reviews of the shed are mixed, with some people mentioning the thin floor, which requires ample support. While some found the installation instructions to be acceptable, others chose to hire installers to set up the shed. No matter how you assemble it, with the right foundational support and some decorative updates, you'll end up with stylish backyard storage that you won't want to hide.
Modify the Keter shed for improved appearance and functionality
The key to using this Keter shed long-term is preparing the ground and considering the foundation options for building a shed. Several reviews mentioned the thin floor material, and one buyer reported accidentally creating a hole in the floor after dropping a piece of hardware on it. Suggestions from users for the foundation include plywood, pavers, concrete, and a frame made from pressure-treated lumber. Make sure you have a level base with support right below the floor, regardless of the foundation you use. Adding rubber or foam interlocking tiles on top of the plastic floor can also help absorb the shock if you drop something on it.
Once you get a solid base down and have your shed set up, it's time to decorate it to make it a little more homey. A whimsical winding path leading to the shed is a good start — use plastic bags to create a budget-friendly cobblestone path or use traditional pavers. Placing flower beds along the sides or decorative planters flanking the doors breaks up the brown exterior with color and softness.
Hanging solar-powered outdoor sconces, like these Ugdluck Solar Wall Lights, adds to the cottage look. Finish things off with seasonal wreaths or garden signs on the doors, and roll out a welcome mat for an even cozier aesthetic.