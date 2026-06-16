This Costco Storage Find Is An Attractive Solution For Outdoor Clutter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kids' toys, wagons, patio furniture, gardening tools ... the list of items you use in the backyard can be extensive. But what's usually not extensive is available outdoor storage. DIY organization solutions are an option at a range of price points — you can even turn old wood pallets into a backyard shed. However, if you'd rather not build something from scratch, Costco offers an attractive option: the Keter DecoCoat Outdoor Garden Shed, available as an online-only purchase for $999.99.

What sets this shed apart from other products is the style. It looks a bit like a mini home with a slanted roof and little windows at the top. Made from resin with DecoCoat technology, this shed has a wood-like appearance with a walnut brown finish, but the material is weather-resistant and fade-resistant. You get a realistic wood look, including the texture, without the intensive upkeep.

The shed measures 7 feet by 7 feet, making it easy to fit into a small yard while providing ample storage space. It doesn't include shelves, so you'll need to supply your own organizational systems. Reviews of the shed are mixed, with some people mentioning the thin floor, which requires ample support. While some found the installation instructions to be acceptable, others chose to hire installers to set up the shed. No matter how you assemble it, with the right foundational support and some decorative updates, you'll end up with stylish backyard storage that you won't want to hide.