This IKEA Side Table Makes Small Rooms Feel 'Airy And Open' While Tackling Clutter

If clutter is starting to cramp the style of your small living space, it might be time to rethink how well your current storage solutions are working. When you're talking about a room without a lot of square footage, new shelving units and big fabric boxes just won't cut it. Your storage needs to be a part of your furnishings and a key component of your room's aesthetic. IKEA has plenty of products that make this possible – but according to users, few are as stylish as the KVISTBRO storage table. It features a large, round metal-wire basket base and a removable fiberboard tabletop that sits just above it. You can store a variety of items in it and simultaneously use it as a coffee table, end table, or nightstand. One reviewer on IKEA's website points out that this furnishing is "great for small areas – [its] open design gives the room an airy, open feeling." The simplicity of the piece arguably allows it to suit just about any interior decor style as well.

The KVISTBRO storage table comes in two colors: white and black. It measures 16½ inches tall, and the tabletop has a diameter of 17⅜ inches. IKEA's customers give it 4.7 stars, and very few mention any issues with the product's $30 price tag. One person writes that "it is beautiful and useful at [the] same time," while another says, "I love these... complements everything in the room." Put one of these down in your small living space, and perhaps also try out a key technique for decluttering your home, and tidying up will hopefully be less of a chore.