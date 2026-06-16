This IKEA Side Table Makes Small Rooms Feel 'Airy And Open' While Tackling Clutter
If clutter is starting to cramp the style of your small living space, it might be time to rethink how well your current storage solutions are working. When you're talking about a room without a lot of square footage, new shelving units and big fabric boxes just won't cut it. Your storage needs to be a part of your furnishings and a key component of your room's aesthetic. IKEA has plenty of products that make this possible – but according to users, few are as stylish as the KVISTBRO storage table. It features a large, round metal-wire basket base and a removable fiberboard tabletop that sits just above it. You can store a variety of items in it and simultaneously use it as a coffee table, end table, or nightstand. One reviewer on IKEA's website points out that this furnishing is "great for small areas – [its] open design gives the room an airy, open feeling." The simplicity of the piece arguably allows it to suit just about any interior decor style as well.
The KVISTBRO storage table comes in two colors: white and black. It measures 16½ inches tall, and the tabletop has a diameter of 17⅜ inches. IKEA's customers give it 4.7 stars, and very few mention any issues with the product's $30 price tag. One person writes that "it is beautiful and useful at [the] same time," while another says, "I love these... complements everything in the room." Put one of these down in your small living space, and perhaps also try out a key technique for decluttering your home, and tidying up will hopefully be less of a chore.
Using the KVISTBRO table for organizing a small living space
There are all sorts of interesting ways to turn a KVISTBRO table into a small room storage powerhouse. Place it in a living room, and you can fill it up with books, magazines, blankets, or throw pillows. The furnishing could also be a multi-use storage solution for entryway clutter, especially if you keep accessories like scarves and winter hats in it. You might even find that the KVISTBRO is useful for tidying up guest bedrooms and bathrooms, which are often on the small side. You can fill the table's basket with towels, sheets, or spare linens, and then incorporate a few other small guest room ideas to make visitors think your home is a luxe getaway.
If you have dogs or cats, the KVISTBRO table could be a great place to store their toys. You could even eliminate the visual clutter caused by a regular pet bed by trying out a hack from Reddit user mokey-moke, who clipped the basket wires to create an opening in the piece's side and then fitted a round cushion inside. Bend the clipped wires inward and soften their edges with a metal file if you're going to try this. The KVISTBRO might not be a bad product for families with younger kids, either. One reviewer on IKEA's website says, "I bought two of these, one for the stuffed animals and the other to store sports balls." Do make sure, though, to avoid stuffing this table with too many random objects — it may lose its airy aesthetic and look more like a junk drawer if you do.