IKEA Has A New Multi-Use Storage Solution For Entryway Clutter

The entryway should offer a warm welcome into your home, but that's hard for it to do if it's overflowing with clutter. In between shoes, coats, dog walking items, bags, and more, there's a lot to keep contained in one of the smallest spaces in most homes. If you're on the search for hallway storage ideas to make an entryway feel more organized, there's a new affordable IKEA product to consider. The GREJIG Wall pocket is a simple item that can offer flexible foyer storage.

This open, wall-mounted wall pocket is made of steel. The metal grid configuration is sturdy, but also quite open and airy: it doesn't look overly heavy or industrial, and it allows you to see what's inside each pocket at a glance. You can use the pocket to store anything you might throw in a small storage basket by the front door. Mail, hats, gloves, dog leashes, sunglasses, and more will fit nicely inside.

Though it doesn't look like a traditional shoe rack, this pocket is also an entryway shoe storage idea that can help keep footwear chaos in check. It's much more compact and streamlined than a bulky shoe cabinet, doesn't take up any floor space like a rack, and can fit up to three pairs of shoes. With a lineup of these pockets, you can store several pairs without sacrificing any floor space. If you want to get more creative with your layout, the pocket matches the width of the GREJIG Shoe Rack and GREJIG Wall Grid, so you can easily create your own affordable storage system.