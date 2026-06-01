IKEA Has A New Multi-Use Storage Solution For Entryway Clutter
The entryway should offer a warm welcome into your home, but that's hard for it to do if it's overflowing with clutter. In between shoes, coats, dog walking items, bags, and more, there's a lot to keep contained in one of the smallest spaces in most homes. If you're on the search for hallway storage ideas to make an entryway feel more organized, there's a new affordable IKEA product to consider. The GREJIG Wall pocket is a simple item that can offer flexible foyer storage.
This open, wall-mounted wall pocket is made of steel. The metal grid configuration is sturdy, but also quite open and airy: it doesn't look overly heavy or industrial, and it allows you to see what's inside each pocket at a glance. You can use the pocket to store anything you might throw in a small storage basket by the front door. Mail, hats, gloves, dog leashes, sunglasses, and more will fit nicely inside.
Though it doesn't look like a traditional shoe rack, this pocket is also an entryway shoe storage idea that can help keep footwear chaos in check. It's much more compact and streamlined than a bulky shoe cabinet, doesn't take up any floor space like a rack, and can fit up to three pairs of shoes. With a lineup of these pockets, you can store several pairs without sacrificing any floor space. If you want to get more creative with your layout, the pocket matches the width of the GREJIG Shoe Rack and GREJIG Wall Grid, so you can easily create your own affordable storage system.
The GREJIG Wall pocket is stellar for adding flexible entryway storage and decoration
If you're looking for entryway furniture and decor ideas to tidy and dress up this space, the GREJIG pocket can offer both. The wire grid adds so much versatility, both for storage and for decorating. The open spaces offer plenty of gaps for you to hang items, whether using a clothes hanger hooked directly onto the pocket, or with the help of some S-hooks like the Sratte Mini S Hooks. You can also tuck sunglasses into the grid, sans any extra hooks.
Even more exciting to some is the potential for decoration. You can treat the pocket similarly to a wall grid panel, which can be used instead of corkboards to decorate walls. Using clips like the Coideal Silver Metal Hinge Clips and Z Zicome Mini Wooden Clothespins, you can hang favorite photos and important reminder memos on the front of the pocket.
Hanging decor, faux vines or flowers, and even cute keychains can be nice, personal additions. Another option is to weave a length of ribbon or a thrifted silk scarf through the mesh to add a bit of color or pattern. There's plenty of opportunity to get creative with the simple but strong metal grid, so beyond compact storage, this wall pocket also offers the chance to personalize your entryway in a creative way.