Don't Throw Out An Old Muffin Tin: Reuse It To DIY A Feeder Birds Will Love

It feels like there are a million reasons you should try to get more birds in your yard. They add so much life and color to your personal little ecosystem and — as skilled pollinators and bug hunters — they really pull their weight in the garden, too. To that end, there are many benefits to putting a bird feeder in your yard or garden. But instead of dropping hard-earned cash on a new feeder, why not repurpose your old muffin tin to create a tasty little buffet so enticing, birds can't help but visit?

There are loads of ways to repurpose old kitchen items to make DIY bird feeders, but we really love the idea of using a muffin tin. For one, the numerous cups are perfect for providing a smorgasbord of different offerings, bringing in a more diverse crowd. You could even add water in a couple of the holes to make it a two-fer. The inherent design of the tin makes it even more appealing. The flat spaces in between cups offer ample space for birds to land and linger while they snack and socialize. And –perhaps the most convincing argument — it uses things you probably already have lying around and almost couldn't be easier to do.

If you love squirrels, this will likely work to feed them, too — unless you implement the 5-7-9 rule. To keep squirrels out of a flat feeder of this nature, hang it at least 5 feet off the ground, 7 feet from nearby objects they can launch from, and 9 feet from any branches, roofs, or overhangs they can jump down from.