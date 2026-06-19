Don't Throw Out An Old Muffin Tin: Reuse It To DIY A Feeder Birds Will Love
It feels like there are a million reasons you should try to get more birds in your yard. They add so much life and color to your personal little ecosystem and — as skilled pollinators and bug hunters — they really pull their weight in the garden, too. To that end, there are many benefits to putting a bird feeder in your yard or garden. But instead of dropping hard-earned cash on a new feeder, why not repurpose your old muffin tin to create a tasty little buffet so enticing, birds can't help but visit?
There are loads of ways to repurpose old kitchen items to make DIY bird feeders, but we really love the idea of using a muffin tin. For one, the numerous cups are perfect for providing a smorgasbord of different offerings, bringing in a more diverse crowd. You could even add water in a couple of the holes to make it a two-fer. The inherent design of the tin makes it even more appealing. The flat spaces in between cups offer ample space for birds to land and linger while they snack and socialize. And –perhaps the most convincing argument — it uses things you probably already have lying around and almost couldn't be easier to do.
If you love squirrels, this will likely work to feed them, too — unless you implement the 5-7-9 rule. To keep squirrels out of a flat feeder of this nature, hang it at least 5 feet off the ground, 7 feet from nearby objects they can launch from, and 9 feet from any branches, roofs, or overhangs they can jump down from.
Pick pointed snacks
Making a bird feeder out of a muffin tin is pretty straight forward. If you don't plan on keeping the feeder under an awning or overhang you're going to want to give it a little protection from the elements. An old roasting pan lid or trash can lid works well for this. Using a drill bit, make four holes on each side of the pan lid and the muffin tin. You'll feed chain link or twine through these to suspend them — one a foot or so under the other — and hang them in a bird friendly zone. You might consider drilling some small holes in the designated food cups to help with drainage in case water gets in it.
If you want to offer a little bit of variety, fill some of the cups with water and others with whatever bird seed you have lying around and see which new friends show up. If you'd like to be more intentional with who you invite into the yard, you might put cracked corn in the the feeder for the colorful birds like goldfinch, bluejays, cardinals and buntings. For the wild and wonderful song of the mockingbird, you're going to need to have some raisins or slices of apple to offer. The woodpecker would love some peanuts, and so would the crows! During the cooler months, you might switch things up a bit and fill the cups with fat and marvel meal to help them keep their weight up over winter.