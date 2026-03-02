Attract More Birds To Your Garden With This Simple DIY Treat They'll Love

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you are a backyard birder who enjoys watching birds flit about your yard or an avid gardener hoping to reap the benefits birds bring, odds are you are always on the lookout for ways to attract avians. One of the easiest and most effective ways to do so is to offer them a free meal. A simple and inexpensive way to do that is to create a DIY treat known as Marvel Meal that many species of birds absolutely love. Best of all, you likely already have all the necessary ingredients for this little delicacy in your pantry.

There are actually a number of variations for making Marvel Meal. However, all of them utilize some sort of high-fat ingredients. This is particularly important as a supplement for birds during the winter months, when they are needing a higher amount of calories and natural food items are harder to find. Marvel Meal can also be presented to birds in a variety of ways, making it a great way to attract birds without a feeder, or as an addition to your existing feeders.