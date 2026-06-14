Forget 'Grandmacore': The Newest Decor Trend Making Rooms Bolder And More Fun

Minimalism? Sorry, don't know her. Lived-in spaces and bold personalities are kicking clean lines and neutral tones to the curb. Now, homeowners are on a quest to defy the guidelines that intentional design philosophies have emphasized. With a rule-breaking mentality in full swing, interior enthusiasts have begun incorporating the eccentric aunt aesthetic into their homes, one quirky find at a time. If grandma chic trends stole your heart and you're not one to shy away from a unique showstopper, take a cue from another one of your favorite relatives.

The first rule of the eccentric aunt aesthetic? There are no rules. Every maximalist's dream, this style that's been gaining traction on social media begs you to mix and match colors and patterns, throw in vintage elements, and showcase parts of your personality throughout the home. At the end of the day, the goal is to embrace whimsy and the worldly layers of aunty's story. "The eccentric aunt is the family member everyone talked about on the drive home," designer Piper Skillman joked to Homes & Gardens. "It's comfort and adventure in the same room."