Forget 'Grandmacore': The Newest Decor Trend Making Rooms Bolder And More Fun
Minimalism? Sorry, don't know her. Lived-in spaces and bold personalities are kicking clean lines and neutral tones to the curb. Now, homeowners are on a quest to defy the guidelines that intentional design philosophies have emphasized. With a rule-breaking mentality in full swing, interior enthusiasts have begun incorporating the eccentric aunt aesthetic into their homes, one quirky find at a time. If grandma chic trends stole your heart and you're not one to shy away from a unique showstopper, take a cue from another one of your favorite relatives.
The first rule of the eccentric aunt aesthetic? There are no rules. Every maximalist's dream, this style that's been gaining traction on social media begs you to mix and match colors and patterns, throw in vintage elements, and showcase parts of your personality throughout the home. At the end of the day, the goal is to embrace whimsy and the worldly layers of aunty's story. "The eccentric aunt is the family member everyone talked about on the drive home," designer Piper Skillman joked to Homes & Gardens. "It's comfort and adventure in the same room."
How make the eccentric aunt aesthetic work
If you want to achieve the look in all of her carefree glory, the first thing to do is venture to your favorite thrift shop. When searching for valuable antique finds, don't be afraid to curate clashing styles and pieces from different eras — aunty's appreciation for gorgeous home goods knows no bounds. If you happen to be shopping for new pieces, Anthropologie's bedazzled Fiona trinket dish with a martini glass screams eccentric aunt, while World Market's cat vase needs a space in your cart yesterday.
Play into diversity in terms of color, too: Not all items around the house need to match. In fact, an eccentric aunt would prefer if they didn't. The same goes for textures: Why not pair that quiet-looking side table with a loud photo or a wild '80s statement lamp? When it comes time to add the finishing touches to the eclectic charm, make sure all DIYs are visible throughout the house to showcase your personality and pique guests' interest. (You did work awfully hard on that embroidery project, after all.) Make your aunty proud and don't be afraid to get a little bold.