Turn An Empty Toiler Paper Roll Into The Most Stylish Vase
For some, an empty toilet paper tube is trash, but for others, it's a versatile treasure for budget-friendly DIYs. Stylish, decorative vases can be overpriced, making it expensive to add just one piece of decor to your space. Surprisingly, you can save your toilet paper rolls to create this unique piece of art. A YouTube short posted by @Hometalk showed how this nifty project can easily transform the cardboard tube into a stylish circle vase. With a single toilet paper tube and a round, foam wreath form, the DIYer forms the shape of a modern vase. Alternatively, if you happen to have a bunch of the empty rolls saved, use them to craft the hoop portion as well.
To make your decor look like a designer stone piece, you'll also need sandpaper, a material like spackle, stucco patch, or Plaster of Paris, and possibly paint. Vases with similar designs can be expensive to purchase in a store. At Target, a Ceramic Cut-Out Table Vase is about $35. On the other hand, this DIY lets you make your own chic-looking dupe for much less. Because of the way this vase is constructed, it should only be used as a decorative piece. While the cardboard toilet paper rolls won't be good for holding water and real flowers, some faux flowers or greenery will make this unique vase super stylish. If you don't have any toilet paper tubes, upcycle empty paper towel rolls into stunning decor.
Crafting a chic vase from an empty toilet paper roll
In @Hometalk's video, the DIYer used half of the toilet paper roll to form the cylindrical container above the open circle. Cut your toilet paper roll to the size you'd like for the mouth of the vase. A circular, foam wreath form is a super easy way to get that stylish shape for the base of this decor. To allow it to sit flat, use a knife to cut a slice of foam from the bottom of the circle. Use hot glue to attach the cardboard onto the top of the foam circle.
Alternatively, there's a way to use just toilet paper tubes to DIY a high-end vase on a budget. In a YouTube video, Short Crafts Flower shows how the empty rolls can be cut and arranged into the same shape. Cut the rolls into several sections, so that one side of each ring is wider than the other. Arrange the pieces side by side to form a circular tube. Then, hot glue the half tube to the top to hold your florals. Add another paper ring to the bottom to make a stand for the vase.
Once you've crafted the shape of your decor, cover it with spackle or stucco patch, and sand it to give the vase a faux stone texture. If you'd like, you can also use paint to change the color, and using a sponge brush can help to add even more texture. Once you finish these steps, try adding rope, ribbon, or bits of fabric to your vase to give it a designer-inspired look at a fraction of the price.