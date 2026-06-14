Turn An Empty Toiler Paper Roll Into The Most Stylish Vase

In @Hometalk's video, the DIYer used half of the toilet paper roll to form the cylindrical container above the open circle. Cut your toilet paper roll to the size you'd like for the mouth of the vase. A circular, foam wreath form is a super easy way to get that stylish shape for the base of this decor. To allow it to sit flat, use a knife to cut a slice of foam from the bottom of the circle. Use hot glue to attach the cardboard onto the top of the foam circle.

Alternatively, there's a way to use just toilet paper tubes to DIY a high-end vase on a budget. In a YouTube video, Short Crafts Flower shows how the empty rolls can be cut and arranged into the same shape. Cut the rolls into several sections, so that one side of each ring is wider than the other. Arrange the pieces side by side to form a circular tube. Then, hot glue the half tube to the top to hold your florals. Add another paper ring to the bottom to make a stand for the vase.

Once you've crafted the shape of your decor, cover it with spackle or stucco patch, and sand it to give the vase a faux stone texture. If you'd like, you can also use paint to change the color, and using a sponge brush can help to add even more texture. Once you finish these steps, try adding rope, ribbon, or bits of fabric to your vase to give it a designer-inspired look at a fraction of the price.