Ditch The Overstuffed Cabinets: There's A Better Way To Organize Kitchen Towels

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One kitchen towel on its own might not seem like the kind of object that would cause any sort of storage dilemma. A whole stack of them, though, can be a completely different story. Pile them too high, and they'll prevent your drawer from opening. Pull one towel out from under another, and you'll end up unfolding a whole bunch in the process. Finding a smart storage solution for these everyday kitchen items is essential. Depending on the arrangement of your cabinetry, a couple of plastic lowered-front pantry bins can help you do just that.

These kinds of organizers have a U-shaped opening along one side that makes it easier to see and access their contents. They also allow you to index file your towels vertically. This sort of setup lets you locate and pull out specific towels without worrying about dislodging or scattering your entire collection.

There are a number of different places where you can find plastic bins with low fronts. Walmart's Mainstays Clear Plastic Stackable Bins should work, but might be a bit large depending on the cabinet. Amazon has plenty of options as well – a set of Curver Easy Access Plastic Storage Baskets, for example, can definitely do the trick. IKEA's UPPDATERA boxes are worth a look, too, and at $4 each, they're relatively inexpensive. Use these storage boxes alongside pull-out shelves for deep cabinets, and you'll quickly maximize kitchen functionality.