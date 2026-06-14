Ditch The Overstuffed Cabinets: There's A Better Way To Organize Kitchen Towels
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One kitchen towel on its own might not seem like the kind of object that would cause any sort of storage dilemma. A whole stack of them, though, can be a completely different story. Pile them too high, and they'll prevent your drawer from opening. Pull one towel out from under another, and you'll end up unfolding a whole bunch in the process. Finding a smart storage solution for these everyday kitchen items is essential. Depending on the arrangement of your cabinetry, a couple of plastic lowered-front pantry bins can help you do just that.
These kinds of organizers have a U-shaped opening along one side that makes it easier to see and access their contents. They also allow you to index file your towels vertically. This sort of setup lets you locate and pull out specific towels without worrying about dislodging or scattering your entire collection.
There are a number of different places where you can find plastic bins with low fronts. Walmart's Mainstays Clear Plastic Stackable Bins should work, but might be a bit large depending on the cabinet. Amazon has plenty of options as well – a set of Curver Easy Access Plastic Storage Baskets, for example, can definitely do the trick. IKEA's UPPDATERA boxes are worth a look, too, and at $4 each, they're relatively inexpensive. Use these storage boxes alongside pull-out shelves for deep cabinets, and you'll quickly maximize kitchen functionality.
More tips for storing towels with low-front plastic bins
Before you buy these sorts of organizers and stuff them full of towels, there are a few things you should think about. First, determine where you're actually going to put your organizers. A drawer or cabinet near your kitchen's sink or clean-up zone is usually the best choice since it makes it easier to reach your towels when you need them most. For cabinet placement, measuring dimensions will help you identify an ideal fit. Before these bins or baskets arrive, you may also want to declutter your collection of towels by getting rid of the ones you don't use.
When you're filling up your organizers, you may want to consider sorting your towels by use. If you store dish towels separately from hand towels, for example, there will likely be fewer mix-ups between the two types with separation. Attach a couple of removable labels for greater organization. A set of Avery Multi-Use Blank Labels, for example, should work perfectly here. To organize aesthetics, you could sort your towels by color or size. If your bins are starting to feel a bit full, there's an easy way to turn basic towels into beautiful kitchen decor that's worth trying out. If you need room for more bins, explore extra kitchen storage ideas that free up space.