Turn Basic IKEA Towels Into Beautiful Kitchen Decor You'll Love

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Basic hand towels usually don't get much attention in the kitchen, but with a little embroidery, even the simplest towels can become charming and personalized decorative accents. Affordable and basic, IKEA's HILDEGUN Dish Towel is the perfect blank canvas for a creative stitching project that can add warmth and personality to a space.

One of the biggest advantages of using this towel is its simplicity. The white color and minimal design make it suitable for many kitchens and for pretty much any design. It's made of 100% cotton, a fabric of choice for many beginner and experienced embroiderers alike. Plus, at 99 cents, it's incredibly budget-friendly as well, perfect for if you're just starting out.

Once you have one (or a few) dish towels to embroider, you need the crafting materials. If you're starting from scratch, an embroidery kit like the Cyanfour Embroidery Kit includes a variety of needles, hoops, floss colors, how-to guides, and fabric pieces. Or, you can buy one of these Etsy embroidery kits, perfect for a new craft project, which come with embroidery supplies and a design that you can transfer to the dish towel. If you just want the bare minimum for this type of project (which would be an embroidery hoop, embroidery needle, and embroidery floss), you can generally grab these items at a dollar store or craft store for a very affordable price. Then, you can make your own adorable mood-boosting decor with these materials.