Reuse An Old Dish Lid For A Space-Saving Yard Feature Birds Can Enjoy

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Having a small backyard doesn't mean you can't fit a birdbath. Traditional freestanding birdbaths, such as the Vivohome Bird Bath, can be too large for smaller patios since their wide bases take up valuable floor space. Instead, save space by creating a bath birds will love from an unexpected kitchen item. On YouTube, Sadie Seasongoods posted a video showing her unique DIY to repurpose an old glass lid from a casserole dish into a cute hanging birdbath.

A casserole dish lid should be smaller than the basin of a traditional birdbath, and suspending it lets you save even more room. Either a square or round glass casserole dish lid works well for this project. The clear glass and the handle gives this bath a quaint rustic or farmhouse style, plus the shallow shape of the lid is perfect for birds since they can't bathe in water that's too deep. If you don't already have one lying around your kitchen, thrifting a lid is another inexpensive and eco-friendly option. Alternatively, repurpose an old pot lid into a cute DIY birdbath if you can't find a casserole lid.

To hang the compact garden feature, the DIYer used pieces of a metal chain and a carabiner. If you're worried about making a chain hanger sturdy enough to support your bath, a wire wreath form or plant hanger are both great for DIYing a birdbath hanger. String can also be tied to hang up your bath, similar to macrame plant hangers.