Reuse An Old Dish Lid For A Space-Saving Yard Feature Birds Can Enjoy
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Having a small backyard doesn't mean you can't fit a birdbath. Traditional freestanding birdbaths, such as the Vivohome Bird Bath, can be too large for smaller patios since their wide bases take up valuable floor space. Instead, save space by creating a bath birds will love from an unexpected kitchen item. On YouTube, Sadie Seasongoods posted a video showing her unique DIY to repurpose an old glass lid from a casserole dish into a cute hanging birdbath.
A casserole dish lid should be smaller than the basin of a traditional birdbath, and suspending it lets you save even more room. Either a square or round glass casserole dish lid works well for this project. The clear glass and the handle gives this bath a quaint rustic or farmhouse style, plus the shallow shape of the lid is perfect for birds since they can't bathe in water that's too deep. If you don't already have one lying around your kitchen, thrifting a lid is another inexpensive and eco-friendly option. Alternatively, repurpose an old pot lid into a cute DIY birdbath if you can't find a casserole lid.
To hang the compact garden feature, the DIYer used pieces of a metal chain and a carabiner. If you're worried about making a chain hanger sturdy enough to support your bath, a wire wreath form or plant hanger are both great for DIYing a birdbath hanger. String can also be tied to hang up your bath, similar to macrame plant hangers.
Creating a cute birdbath from an upcycled casserole dish lid
Thoroughly wash and rinse the casserole dish lid to ensure it's safe for your feathered friends to enjoy. Then, all you need to do is hang the lid and fill it with water to make this super simple birdbath. In the video, Sadie Seasongoods used several pieces of cut wire chain to make her own metal hanger. Make a circle out of chain that's large enough to sit loosely around the lid's handle, and connect the ends of the chain with jewelry wire. Space out four long chains evenly around the circular piece, securing them onto it. This creates the base for your hanger to hold your glass lid. Next, clip the loose ends of the four long chains into a carabiner. Nestle the lid in between the chains so the handle is inside the circle.
Though this hanger should be fairly sturdy, there are a few other options to hold your casserole dish lid. Tie a similar hanger out of string for your birdbath. Alternatively, a round lid could fit inside a wire wreath form; just attach three or four chains to the wire wreath form instead of using a chain circle as the base. For a super-easy hanger, simply sit the lid inside a hanging wire planter. All of these options for this easy DIY birdbath let you easily remove the casserole dish lid for cleaning. This hanging dish would also make a fun platform feeder.