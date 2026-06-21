Transform Old Spice Jars Into Beautiful Countertop Decor With An Easy DIY

If you like to cook with spice, you've probably found that the little jars most of them are sold in get emptied quickly. Before you chuck another one in the recycling bin, remember that those empty spice jars aren't trash. You can easily give them a second life. While some spice jar upcycle projects require you to purchase special materials, TikToker craftingwithcrazy shows how to turn an old spice jar into a vase, with just some printer paper and a marker.

In the video, she cuts out the form of a vase from two pieces of paper. Using a permanent marker, she draws vertical lines to imitate the look of ridged glass. The papers are glued together along the edges to create a sleeve that slips over the spice jar, concealing it. The jar is filled with some water, and a couple of flowers are placed inside.

Since the spice jar ends up covered by the paper, you don't have to try to remove the sticky label from it first. Just give the jar a good cleaning before you start, to remove any lingering bits of spice, and dry it thoroughly. You won't be using the lid with this project. But, instead of trashing it, hang on to it and use it as a small spoon rest, a drip tray for a tea light or votive candle, or turn it into a decorative magnet for your fridge.