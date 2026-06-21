Transform Old Spice Jars Into Beautiful Countertop Decor With An Easy DIY
If you like to cook with spice, you've probably found that the little jars most of them are sold in get emptied quickly. Before you chuck another one in the recycling bin, remember that those empty spice jars aren't trash. You can easily give them a second life. While some spice jar upcycle projects require you to purchase special materials, TikToker craftingwithcrazy shows how to turn an old spice jar into a vase, with just some printer paper and a marker.
In the video, she cuts out the form of a vase from two pieces of paper. Using a permanent marker, she draws vertical lines to imitate the look of ridged glass. The papers are glued together along the edges to create a sleeve that slips over the spice jar, concealing it. The jar is filled with some water, and a couple of flowers are placed inside.
Since the spice jar ends up covered by the paper, you don't have to try to remove the sticky label from it first. Just give the jar a good cleaning before you start, to remove any lingering bits of spice, and dry it thoroughly. You won't be using the lid with this project. But, instead of trashing it, hang on to it and use it as a small spoon rest, a drip tray for a tea light or votive candle, or turn it into a decorative magnet for your fridge.
How to make a quick and simple spice jar vase
To make your own paper vase cover, use a permanent marker to draw the shape of a vase on two sheets of paper. The shape and style are up to you. Go for the urn shape shown in the video, make a circle, or draw a square. After cutting out the vase form, go wild decorating it. Use the same marker to add lines, dots, or another pattern, or grab some paint pens and add a bit of color to the design.
Using a glue stick or basic white glue, attach the sides of the paper forms together, leaving the bottom edge and a small opening along the top unglued. Once the glue has dried, squeeze the sides of the paper cut-out so that the bottom opens up. Slip the vase cover over the spice jar (tip: put the water in the jar before covering it), then place a cut flower or two into your new vase.
@craftingwithcrazy
🌸 Turn an empty spice jar into a unique vase! Use a Sharpie to sketch a quick design, glue the sides, and slide it over the jar for a one-of-a-kind piece. Nothing fancy just a little imagination. Save this great budget-friendly craft that proves there's potential in everything and everyone. You've got this! 🙌 XO, your crafty best friend ✂️ #upcycledcrafts #easykidscrafts #recycledart #papercraftideas #diywithkids #craftymom #homedecoronabudget #familyfunideas #everydaycraft
While paper makes for a quick and easy project, using materials you probably already have at home, it's not your only option. For a more durable vase cover, which won't completely dissolve if it gets wet, try using crafting felt or a stiff fabric, like cotton canvas or denim. Got a few more spice jars lying around? Try using stained glass paint to cover them and make stunning patio decor.